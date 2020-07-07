RUBIS RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas 07-Jul-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation. Pursuant to the liquidity contract that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 30 June 2020: · 39,424 Rubis shares · EUR 1,526,271 The following trades were made in the first half of 2020: · 218,698 securities were purchased for a total of EUR 10,052,099 (1,734 transactions) · 204,062 securities were sold for a total of EUR 9,426,538 (1,546 transactions) Reminder: 1) The previous half-year statement as of 31 December 2019 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account: · 21,238 Rubis shares · EUR 2,318,848 2) The following trades were made in the second half of 2019: · 146,495 securities were purchased for a total of EUR 7, 589,768 (800 transactions) · 149,813 securities were sold for a total of EUR 7,808,095 (816 transactions) 3) The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018: · 36,128 Rubis shares · EUR 1,487,705 ***** Paris, 7 July 2020, 5:35 pm Issuer's company name: RUBIS Société en Commandite par Actions (partnership limited by shares) With share capital of EUR 125,610,611.25 Paris trade and companies register (RCS Paris) No. 784 393 530 Registered office: 46, rue Boissière, 75116 Paris Contact: Maura Tartaglia Tel: +33 (0) 1 44 17 95 95 E-mail: m.tartaglia@rubis.fr Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1088461 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1088461 07-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c206c4b46dd702256c2a18610b156139&application_id=1088461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

