Hyloris Pharmaceuticals: Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement

Liège (Belgium), 07 July 2020, 18:30 (CEST) - regulated information - Within the framework of the initial public offering of new shares of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA ("Hyloris" or the "Company"), with the admission of all of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol "HYL" (the "Offering"), KBC Securities NV/SA has been appointed by the Company as stabilisation manager (the "Stabilisation Manager").

Further to the start of the Stabilisation Period on 29 June 2020, KBC Securities NV/SA (contact person: Stephanie Van Heyste, telephone number: +32 2 429 98 43) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014)) of the following securities within the framework of the Offering:

Issuer: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA Securities: Common Shares (BE0974363955) Size of the Offering: 6,612,500 common shares without nominal value Offer price: EUR 10.75 per share Regulated market: Euronext Brussels Ticker: HYL Stabilisation Manager: KBC Securities NV/SA

Stabilisation transactions(1):

Date Quantity Price (EUR) Number of transactions Stabilisation Trading Venue 29/06/2020 7,233 10.2500 26 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 1,161 10.2600 5 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 248 10.2700 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 100 10.2740 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 250 10.2760 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 735 10.2800 3 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 100 10.2880 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 100 10.2900 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 293 10.2980 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 29,512 10.3000 80 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 125 10.3060 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 1,802 10.3100 3 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 1,804 10.3200 7 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 1,584 10.3240 4 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 751 10.3300 5 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 25 10.3340 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 459 10.3360 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 550 10.3380 3 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 500 10.3400 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 377 10.3420 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 110 10.3480 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 18,905 10.3500 31 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 151 10.3680 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 410 10.3720 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 108 10.3740 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 524 10.3780 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 2,930 10.3800 11 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 100 10.3820 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 505 10.3840 3 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 120 10.3860 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 400 10.3880 3 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 50,836 10.3900 14 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 750 10.3920 5 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 661 10.3960 3 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 55 10.3980 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 11,683 10.4000 73 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 840 10.4020 7 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 1,187 10.4040 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 2,387 10.4060 19 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 100 10.4160 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 2,913 10.4200 10 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 100 10.4280 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 887 10.4300 3 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 225 10.4340 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 300 10.4360 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 1,160 10.4400 3 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 1,505 10.4420 5 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 164 10.4460 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 10,370 10.4500 10 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 176 10.4600 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 275 10.4740 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 250 10.4888 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 100 10.4900 1 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 199 10.4960 2 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 15,000 10.5500 12 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 25,000 10.6500 8 Euronext Brussels 29/06/2020 130,000 10.7500 69 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 29/06/2020 320,095 10.5466 468 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 11 10.4200 1 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 1,365 10.4400 4 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 695 10.4600 1 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 1,100 10.4800 4 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 2,362 10.5000 9 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 411 10.5200 3 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 27,205 10.5400 14 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 5,391 10.5600 21 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 849 10.5800 8 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 3,476 10.6000 12 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 1 10.6400 1 Euronext Brussels 30/06/2020 299 10.6600 3 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 30/06/2020 43,165 10.5406 81 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 5,163 10.5000 20 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 3,450 10.5200 16 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 12,536 10.5400 20 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 1,139 10.5600 6 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 990 10.5800 4 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 3,322 10.6000 7 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 250 10.6200 2 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 150 10.6400 1 Euronext Brussels 01/07/2020 1,000 10.7200 4 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 01/07/2020 28,000 10.5472 80 Euronext Brussels 02/07/2020 664 10.5000 1 Euronext Brussels 02/07/2020 3,139 10.5200 9 Euronext Brussels 02/07/2020 7,987 10.5400 19 Euronext Brussels 02/07/2020 955 10.5600 6 Euronext Brussels 02/07/2020 6,265 10.5800 18 Euronext Brussels 02/07/2020 570 10.6000 5 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 02/07/2020 39,000 10.5325 99 Euronext Brussels 03/07/2020 664 10.5000 1 Euronext Brussels 03/07/2020 3,139 10.5200 9 Euronext Brussels 03/07/2020 7,987 10.5400 19 Euronext Brussels 03/07/2020 955 10.5600 6 Euronext Brussels 03/07/2020 6,265 10.5800 18 Euronext Brussels 03/07/2020 570 10.6000 5 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 03/07/2020 19,580 10.5510 58 Euronext Brussels 06/07/2020 499 10.5000 3 Euronext Brussels 06/07/2020 1,900 10.5200 6 Euronext Brussels 06/07/2020 2,928 10.5400 15 Euronext Brussels 06/07/2020 610 10.5600 5 Euronext Brussels 06/07/2020 3,903 10.5800 16 Euronext Brussels 06/07/2020 4,732 10.6000 30 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 06/07/2020 14,572 10.5670 75 Euronext Brussels 07/07/2020 1,250 10.5200 5 Euronext Brussels 07/07/2020 3,727 10.5400 21 Euronext Brussels 07/07/2020 1,961 10.5600 10 Euronext Brussels 07/07/2020 5,980 10.5800 17 Euronext Brussels 07/07/2020 3,629 10.6000 18 Euronext Brussels 07/07/2020 824 10.6400 8 Euronext Brussels DAY TOTAL 07/07/2020 17,371 10.5719 79 Euronext Brussels

Note

(1) All data contained in the table above has been provided by the Stabilisation Manager.

Banks involved in the Offering:

KBC Securities NV/SA and Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering.

Note to Editors

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA

Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris' portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). Hyloris currently has two early commercial-stage products, Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, commercialized through its partner AltaThera, and Maxigesic IV, a non-opioid analgesic product for the treatment of pain, developed with the Company's partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Hyloris has 12 product candidates in various stages of development across the Company's wider portfolio. Read more at www.hyloris.com . Hyloris stands for "high yield, lower risk" and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.

Important Information

