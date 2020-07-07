Hyloris Pharmaceuticals: Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement

|Strictly Confidential
Press Release
Regulated Information
Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement
Liège (Belgium), 07 July 2020, 18:30 (CEST) - regulated information - Within the framework of the initial public offering of new shares of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA ("Hyloris" or the "Company"), with the admission of all of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol "HYL" (the "Offering"), KBC Securities NV/SA has been appointed by the Company as stabilisation manager (the "Stabilisation Manager").
Further to the start of the Stabilisation Period on 29 June 2020, KBC Securities NV/SA (contact person: Stephanie Van Heyste, telephone number: +32 2 429 98 43) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014)) of the following securities within the framework of the Offering:
|Issuer:
|Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
|Securities:
|Common Shares (BE0974363955)
|Size of the Offering:
|6,612,500 common shares without nominal value
|Offer price:
|EUR 10.75 per share
|Regulated market:
|Euronext Brussels
|Ticker:
|HYL
|Stabilisation Manager:
|KBC Securities NV/SA
Stabilisation transactions(1):
|Date
|Quantity
|Price (EUR)
|Number of transactions
|Stabilisation Trading Venue
|29/06/2020
|7,233
|10.2500
|26
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|1,161
|10.2600
|5
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|248
|10.2700
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|100
|10.2740
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|250
|10.2760
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|735
|10.2800
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|100
|10.2880
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|100
|10.2900
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|293
|10.2980
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|29,512
|10.3000
|80
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|125
|10.3060
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|1,802
|10.3100
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|1,804
|10.3200
|7
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|1,584
|10.3240
|4
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|751
|10.3300
|5
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|25
|10.3340
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|459
|10.3360
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|550
|10.3380
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|500
|10.3400
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|377
|10.3420
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|110
|10.3480
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|18,905
|10.3500
|31
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|151
|10.3680
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|410
|10.3720
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|108
|10.3740
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|524
|10.3780
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|2,930
|10.3800
|11
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|100
|10.3820
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|505
|10.3840
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|120
|10.3860
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|400
|10.3880
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|50,836
|10.3900
|14
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|750
|10.3920
|5
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|661
|10.3960
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|55
|10.3980
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|11,683
|10.4000
|73
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|840
|10.4020
|7
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|1,187
|10.4040
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|2,387
|10.4060
|19
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|100
|10.4160
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|2,913
|10.4200
|10
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|100
|10.4280
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|887
|10.4300
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|225
|10.4340
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|300
|10.4360
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|1,160
|10.4400
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|1,505
|10.4420
|5
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|164
|10.4460
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|10,370
|10.4500
|10
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|176
|10.4600
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|275
|10.4740
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|250
|10.4888
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|100
|10.4900
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|199
|10.4960
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|15,000
|10.5500
|12
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|25,000
|10.6500
|8
|Euronext Brussels
|29/06/2020
|130,000
|10.7500
|69
|Euronext Brussels
|DAY TOTAL 29/06/2020
|320,095
|10.5466
|468
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|11
|10.4200
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|1,365
|10.4400
|4
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|695
|10.4600
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|1,100
|10.4800
|4
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|2,362
|10.5000
|9
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|411
|10.5200
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|27,205
|10.5400
|14
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|5,391
|10.5600
|21
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|849
|10.5800
|8
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|3,476
|10.6000
|12
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|1
|10.6400
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|30/06/2020
|299
|10.6600
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|DAY TOTAL 30/06/2020
|43,165
|10.5406
|81
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|5,163
|10.5000
|20
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|3,450
|10.5200
|16
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|12,536
|10.5400
|20
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|1,139
|10.5600
|6
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|990
|10.5800
|4
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|3,322
|10.6000
|7
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|250
|10.6200
|2
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|150
|10.6400
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|01/07/2020
|1,000
|10.7200
|4
|Euronext Brussels
|DAY TOTAL 01/07/2020
|28,000
|10.5472
|80
|Euronext Brussels
|02/07/2020
|664
|10.5000
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|02/07/2020
|3,139
|10.5200
|9
|Euronext Brussels
|02/07/2020
|7,987
|10.5400
|19
|Euronext Brussels
|02/07/2020
|955
|10.5600
|6
|Euronext Brussels
|02/07/2020
|6,265
|10.5800
|18
|Euronext Brussels
|02/07/2020
|570
|10.6000
|5
|Euronext Brussels
|DAY TOTAL 02/07/2020
|39,000
|10.5325
|99
|Euronext Brussels
|03/07/2020
|664
|10.5000
|1
|Euronext Brussels
|03/07/2020
|3,139
|10.5200
|9
|Euronext Brussels
|03/07/2020
|7,987
|10.5400
|19
|Euronext Brussels
|03/07/2020
|955
|10.5600
|6
|Euronext Brussels
|03/07/2020
|6,265
|10.5800
|18
|Euronext Brussels
|03/07/2020
|570
|10.6000
|5
|Euronext Brussels
|DAY TOTAL 03/07/2020
|19,580
|10.5510
|58
|Euronext Brussels
|06/07/2020
|499
|10.5000
|3
|Euronext Brussels
|06/07/2020
|1,900
|10.5200
|6
|Euronext Brussels
|06/07/2020
|2,928
|10.5400
|15
|Euronext Brussels
|06/07/2020
|610
|10.5600
|5
|Euronext Brussels
|06/07/2020
|3,903
|10.5800
|16
|Euronext Brussels
|06/07/2020
|4,732
|10.6000
|30
|Euronext Brussels
|DAY TOTAL 06/07/2020
|14,572
|10.5670
|75
|Euronext Brussels
|07/07/2020
|1,250
|10.5200
|5
|Euronext Brussels
|07/07/2020
|3,727
|10.5400
|21
|Euronext Brussels
|07/07/2020
|1,961
|10.5600
|10
|Euronext Brussels
|07/07/2020
|5,980
|10.5800
|17
|Euronext Brussels
|07/07/2020
|3,629
|10.6000
|18
|Euronext Brussels
|07/07/2020
|824
|10.6400
|8
|Euronext Brussels
|DAY TOTAL 07/07/2020
|17,371
|10.5719
|79
|Euronext Brussels
Note
(1) All data contained in the table above has been provided by the Stabilisation Manager.
Banks involved in the Offering:
KBC Securities NV/SA and Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Stijn Van Rompay, CEO
+32 (0)4 346 02 07
contact@hyloris.com
Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Taiana De Ruyck Soares
+44 20 3709 5700
hyloris@consilium-comms.com
Note to Editors
About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris' portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). Hyloris currently has two early commercial-stage products, Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, commercialized through its partner AltaThera, and Maxigesic IV, a non-opioid analgesic product for the treatment of pain, developed with the Company's partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Hyloris has 12 product candidates in various stages of development across the Company's wider portfolio. Read more at www.hyloris.com. Hyloris stands for "high yield, lower risk" and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
