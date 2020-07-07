New Homes Division - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: New Homes Georgia Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Sponsors MarketNsight's Virtual MarketWatch Event

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' President and CEO, Dan Forsman, and Senior Vice President, Lori Lane attended the virtual MarketWatch event along with new home building experts and builders from all over the Greater Atlanta area.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties recently sponsored MarketNsight's virtual June MarketWatch event that addressed the current state of the Georgia housing market with predictions for the remainder of the year. Led by MarketNsight's Principal, John Hunt, this event attracted builders from all over the Greater Atlanta area and featured a panel discussion with new home building experts, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' President and CEO, Dan Forsman, and Senior Vice President, Lori Lane.

The present Georgia housing market is experiencing a remarkable recovery both in terms of speed and volume. During the month of May, new home sales were up 31% from the previous year, and the first three weeks of June 2020 are trending up 29% over last June. Additionally, 2020 new home permits and under contracts continue to project a strong upward trend, indicating a healthy market for builders and their customers. During the panel discussion, Forsman and Lane explain how the New Homes Division quickly pivoted to provide integrated services for all of their builder clients in the wake of COVID-19.

"Everything you learn in adversity ultimately becomes something that makes you better. We jumped in and embraced it, and I could not be prouder of my team," said Lane. "Throughout this experience, we have been analyzing all the tools we currently use and have looked at what is working and driving traffic, so that we can create repeatable strategies that end in results for each client and community. Our goal is to make the experience people have online so meaningful that when they drive out to your community, they are ready to make a purchasing decision."

With the Georgia housing market exhibiting a positive incline, the New Homes Division is committed to continually find ways to take advantage of this opportunity and maximize the return on investment for clients, ultimately leading to more sales for their builders and developers. Although the team has a significant presence in the digital sales world, they also recognize the need for human interaction and have gone the extra mile to create a safe and healthy homebuying experience at all of their client's communities.

"The real estate market in 2020 has truly come full circle," stated Forsman. "We are now seeing a positive uptick in sales and inventory, and that is great news for our clients, customers, and the overall economy. I want to thank John Hunt for hosting this incredible event and for his continued support of our New Homes Division and all of the services we provide for our clients."

About New Homes Division Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

The New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties represents some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area. Backed by one of the most respected brands in the world and featuring an in-house marketing and sales team, the award-winning division is able to deliver a full-service developmental experience for their extensive builder client list. New Homes Division has won over 160 Professionalism Awards (OBIES), presented by the Greater Atlanta Homebuilder's Association, for their builder clients and continues to set the standard for the marketing and selling of new construction.

