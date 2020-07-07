Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the term of an aggregate of 8,650,000 outstanding share purchase warrants, (the "Warrants") which were issued on July 21, 2017 in connection with a non-brokered private placement (see ALX news release dated July 21, 2017).

The Company is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional 24 months, to July 21, 2022. The exercise price and all other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

The application to extend the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include nickel-copper-cobalt, gold and uranium projects. The Company designs exploration programs using the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that demonstrates strong potential for economic base metals deposits, and hosts a producing gold mine as well as the highest-grade uranium mines in the world. ALX owns 100% interests in the Falcon Nickel and Flying Vee Nickel projects in northern Saskatchewan, the Vixen Gold Project in the historic Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and the Draco VMS Project in Norway, as well as interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

