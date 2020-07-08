Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a $500,000 five year mortgage with an arm's length third party, secured by the Company's land and building in Sault Ste. Marie. The loan matures on July 3, 2025 and bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, 6% of which is paid monthly starting August 3, 2020 and 4% which is accrued and paid on maturity along with the principal amount. The 4% accrued interest can be paid in cash or common shares at the Company's option. If the Company chooses to issue common shares to pay the 4% accrued interest, the share price will be determined by the price at the time, less a discount calculated in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the mortgage will be used to facilitate the upgrade of the Company's full-scale pilot plant in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

This loan, along with the $400,000 equity raise last week, improves the Company's cash position by $900,000.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

