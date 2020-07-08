Press Release

Opfikon, July 8, 2020; 6:45 a.m. CET

Sunrise announces Giuseppe Bonina as new Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) and Christoph Richartz as new Chief YOL Officer (CYO) and member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT)

Giuseppe Bonina, the current Chief YOL Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team , has been appointed as the new Chief Consumer Officer, effective from September 1, 2020. Giuseppe Bonina joined Sunrise in 2013. Under his remit, YOL has become a Swiss digital mobile powerhouse.

Christoph Richartz, currently Director Consumer Sales, has been appointed as the new Chief YOL Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, also effective from September 1, 2020. Christoph Richartz joined Sunrise in 2012 and has managed successfully the expansion and transformation of all of Sunrise's direct and indirect sales channels.

Giuseppe Bonina joined Sunrise in 2013 and is the current Chief YOL Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team. In this role he leads Sunrise's YOL Business Unit, which includes the yallo, Lebara, 123mobile and swype brands. He has successfully transformed the YOL Business into a powerful digital mobile brand portfolio focused on e-commerce.

Giuseppe will move from his current position within the ELT to become CCO, effective from September 1, 2020. The CCO role has been covered on an interim basis by André Krause, CEO, since January 6, 2020. "I'm pleased that in Giuseppe we have found an excellent internal successor for the CCO position. He will give us continued consistency in our operational and strategic direction." says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise.

Christoph Richartz joined Sunrise in 2012 and is currently Director Consumer Sales. He has played a decisive role in the growth and success of Sunrise, for example by leading the targeted expansion of Sunrise Shops. "The YOL brands have made major contributions to our market share for many years and continue to be an important pillar of our growth. I'm also pleased that this appointment is an internal one. Christoph is a thoroughbred Sales professional and an exceptional leader. He is ideal to take the position of CYO and to become a member of the ELT" says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise.

With Giuseppe Bonina as CCO and Christoph Richartz as CYO, the Sunrise ELT will again be fully staffed after vacancies arose at the beginning of the year.

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Corporate Communications

media@sunrise.net

www.sunrise.ch

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

SRCG / Valor 026729122