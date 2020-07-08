KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Simon Marrison as a Senior Advisor, effective Sept 7th 2020. In his role, Mr. Marrison will advise KKR on real estate investments across Europe and help contribute to the growth of KKR's real estate business in the region.

Mr. Marrison will retire as Chairman of LaSalle Investment Management's European business in July, after a 19-year career at the company, serving as CEO for Europe between 2007 and 2019, Head of Continental Europe from 2001 to 2007 and Chairman since July 2019. Prior to joining LaSalle, Mr. Marrison was Country Manager of Rodamco France. He is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and a member of the RICS Global Investment Risk Management Forum. Mr. Marrison has served as a Non-Executive Director of TR Property Investment Trust since 2011 and will become a Senior Independent Director in July. He holds a BSc. (Hons) in Urban Land Administration from Portsmouth Polytechnic.

Ralph Rosenberg, Partner and Global Head of KKR Real Estate, and Guillaume Cassou, Partner and Head of KKR Real Estate Europe, said: "Simon has built an impressive track record in the real estate industry across sectors and cycles. We are pleased that KKR will benefit from his vast expertise and network as we continue to grow our real estate activities across Europe. Simon's experience will be particularly useful as we continue to expand our product offerings over time."

Simon Marrison said: "I am very proud and excited to be supporting KKR's Real Estate team as a Senior Advisor. They have an exceptionally strong reputation and network of relationships, with big ambitions to grow the firm's real estate business across the world and in Europe in particular. I look forward to working with KKR to build on the firm's strong track record of investment and value creation."

KKR Real Estate is a global provider of equity and debt capital across real estate investment strategies, with more than $10 billion of assets under management. In Europe, KKR has completed a range of investments in recent years across residential, hospitality, student housing and industrial logistics. Recent investments this year include Mirastar, Etche France and logistics assets at Greenogue Business Park in Ireland.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005040/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

US:

Kristi Huller Miles Radcliffe-Trenner

+1 212-750-8300

media@kkr.com

International:

Alastair Elwen Alice Neave

Finsbury

+44 (0) 20 7251 3801

kkr@finsbury.com