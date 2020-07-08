The Australian Renewable Energy Agency is putting US$1.66 million into a vehicle-to-grid trial in Canberra, to demonstrate the ability of EVs to provide grid ancillary services. The consortium of research and industry project proponents hope to show how EVs can help regulate grid function and provide a revenue stream for electric-fleet owners.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is backing a trial that will see 51 Nissan Leafs provide frequency regulation services to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). The project ...

