The super-hydrophobic coating using functional nanoparticles repels dust deposition on the solar panels and cleans itself by the action of water on the modules.From pv magazine India Indian scientists have developed a nanoparticle-based solar panel coating that minimizes dust deposition and enables easy cleaning by the action of water, thus preventing a reduction in panel efficiency due to soiling. The coating was developed by the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous organization of the Department of Science and Technology. Key features ...

