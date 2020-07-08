Communities of color in the United States are benefiting less from new clean energy technologies, and as a result, they are paying more for their energy.From pv magazine USA Systemic racism is baked into the U.S. energy system, and unless - or until - it is addressed, it will persist, officials said, during a recent webinar on energy and race hosted by the clean energy research firm, Pecan Street. Reports, including those by the Energy Industries Association, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, and the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at UC Berkeley, have supported ...

