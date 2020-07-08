Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2020 operational update

Highlights:

•H1 2020 total gold productionamounted to 521 kg (16,750 oz), compared to 255 kg (8,189 oz) in H1 2019, an increase of 105%, or 266 kg (8,561 oz). Hard rock gold production at Tardan increased from 227 kg (7,308 oz) in H1 2019 to 521 kg (16,750 oz) in H1 2020, or by 129%;

• H1 2020 gold sales amounted to 537 kg (17,249 oz), compared to 238 kg (7,640 oz) in H1 2019, an increase of 299 kg (9,609 oz), or 125%;

• Volume of ore processed through the newly built CIL plant amounted to 196 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.87 g/t (total gold in processed ore - 561 kg);

• The CIL plant was operating at projected throughput per working hour (>50 t/hour) and higher recovery rate (92.9%);

• Heap leach operations were discontinued at the end of December, 2019;

• Ore mined amounted to 151 thousand tonnes (20% less than in the same period of the previous year). Stripping volume in H1 2020 was 429 thousand m3 (17% less than in H1 2019);

• The average grade in ore mined in H1 2020 was 2.46 g/t, as compared to 2.59 g/t in H1 2019, a decrease of 5%;

• Gold production at Solcocon is expected to start in July with a planned production volume of 30-40 kg in 2020.

Production

Production unit H1 2020 H1 2019 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (heap leach) 0 0 227 7,308 (227) (7,308) n/a Tardan (CIL) 521 16,750 0 0 521 16,750 n/a Alluvial Solcocon 0 0 27 881 (27) (881) -100% Total gold produced 521 16,750 255 8,189 266 8,561 105%

Tardan

unit. H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 429 515 (86) -17% Ore mined 000 tonnes 151 189 (38) -20% Gold in Ore kg 372 489 (117) -24% Average grade g/t 2.46 2.59 (0.13) -5% Heap leach Ore stacking 000 tonnes 0 173 (173) n/a Grade g/t 0.00 2.23 (2.23) n/a Gold in ore stacked kg 0 385 (385) n/a Gold produced HL kg 0 227 (227) n/a CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 196 0 196 n/a Grade g/t 2.87 0.00 2.87 n/a Gold in ore processing kg 561 0 561 n/a Gold produced CIL kg 521 0 521 n/a Gold produced total kg 521 227 294 129% Warehouse on March 31 Ore 000 tonnes 64 21 42 200% Grade g/t 1.95 5.13 (3.18) -62%

For more information please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko, CEO Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.20 CET on July 8th, 2020.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's ("AUR") current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachment