Experienced sales leader from TIBCO Software to lead business across EMEA

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that Steve Hurn has joined New Relic as executive vice president, and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Reporting directly to president and chief operating officer Michael Christenson, Hurn is responsible for driving the success of New Relic's customers across the region.

Hurn joins New Relic from TIBCO Software, where he served as president, global sales, responsible for all regional sales, global pre-sales, high-velocity sales, and partner sales. Previously, he served as head of EMEA sales, and SVP of global sales. Prior to joining TIBCO, Hurn held senior roles at SAP, Oracle, and served as CEO at various startups.

Comments on the News:

"Steve is a growth leader, with experience helping TIBCO's customers transition into the cloud era," said Michael Christenson, president and chief operating officer, New Relic. "As our EVP and GM of EMEA, Steve will drive New Relic's strategy focused on the success of our customers and partners across the region."

"New Relic has a unique opportunity to help the growing number of companies who are moving their business models to digital but are still struggling to truly understand the performance of the software powering their growth," said Steve Hurn, EVP and GM, EMEA. "I look forward to leading our teams to fuel the next stage of our growth by focusing on the success of our customers and partners across EMEA."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the hire of Steve Hurn and his ability to drive New Relic's strategy for customer success across the EMEA region. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.

