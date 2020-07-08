Elsevier Announces Finalists of the 2020 Reaxys PhD Prize

Marking its 10th anniversary, this year's Reaxys PhD Prize finalists will be recognized for their innovative and original research in chemistry and associated sciences

AMSTERDAM, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, is pleased to announce the 45 finalists for the 2020 Reaxys PhD Prize.

Launched in 2010, the Reaxys PhD Prize celebrates innovative and rigorous research by ambitious early career chemical sciences researchers. This year's competition maintained the high standards of previous years: over 400 entries from around the globe were rigorously examined by the Review Committee to arrive at the 45 finalists.

"This year continues the tradition of excellence of the Reaxys Prize in attracting hundreds of outstanding applications from all across the globe," said Reaxys Advisory Board member Professor Donna Huryn, a Principal Investigator at the University of Pittsburgh Chemical Diversity Center. "Equally impressive are the 45 finalists, and that they represent the breadth of our field in terms of geography as well as discipline. I am looking forward to what will be an exceptional symposium.'

The 45 finalists are invited to attend the virtual Reaxys PhD Prize Symposium that will be held from September 30 to October 2, 2020. While normally an in-person event, this year's celebratory gathering will be online to ensure that all finalists can attend-regardless of any travel restrictions that may be in place in their home countries. A pre-registration link is available on the symposium page for anyone interested in joining the online event. The event will feature talks, including a keynote presentation from renowned University of California chemist Professor Bruce Lipshutz and a virtual poster session. The organizers also have special plans to support networking.

Fellow Advisory Board member, Professor Zhaomin Hou, Chief Scientist and Director of the Organometallic Chemistry Laboratory at the RIKEN Research Institute in Japan added that he was profoundly impressed by the number of high-quality submissions in 2020. "The PhD Prize brings together young and enthusiastic scientists to showcase their newest discoveries and to test new scientific ideas in open discussions."

During the virtual symposium, the ten short-listed finalists will give oral presentations of their research. From these presentations, the Reaxys Advisory Board will select the three winners of the Reaxys PhD Prize 2020. The winners will be announced on the final day of the symposium.

"Innovative young researchers from all over the world entered and we plan to celebrate their achievements as we do each year," said Dr. Friedrich Kroll, Elsevier's Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs and co-organizer of the competition. "We are delighted to see the competition continue to draw this number and quality of submissions.

"The opportunity to establish networks to address current scientific challenges, particularly ones requiring interdisciplinary solutions, is an important aspect of the event. We're also inviting our largest ever audience, with attendees from all previous years."

All finalists will receive lifelong membership in the Reaxys Prize Club, an exclusive international network of chemists from all research areas and career paths. Members also receive unlimited access to Elsevier's research solutions Reaxys and Reaxys Medicinal Chemistry.

This year's finalists and their PhD institutions are:

Montaha Anjass, Ulm University, Germany

Meghan Baker , The Scripps Research Institute , United States of America

, The , Ahanjit Bhattacharya, University of California San Diego , United States of America

, Philip Bunting , University of California, Berkeley , United States of America

, , Trevor Butcher , University of California, Berkeley , United States of America

, , Nathaniel Corrigan , The University of New South Wales , Australia

, The , Australia Anuvab Das, Texas A&M University , United States of America

, Masha Elkin , Yale University , United States of America

, , Zhaoqianqi Feng, Brandeis University , United States of America

, Liang Feng , Texas A&M University , United States of America

, , Kaibo Feng , University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign , United States of America

, , Haigen Fu , University of Groningen, Netherlands

, University of Groningen, Haruka Fujino , The University of Tokyo , Japan

, The , Japan Zebediah Girvin , University of Wisconsin-Madison , United States of America

, , Samantha Green , The Scripps Research Institute , United States of America

, The , Diptarka Hait, University of California, Berkeley , United States of America

, Seung Youn , Hong, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea

, Hong, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Asik Hossain , University of Regensburg, Germany

, University of Regensburg, Francesco Ibba , University of Oxford, United Kingdom

, University of Yuzuru Kanda , The Scripps Research Institute , United States of America

, The , Johannes Karges , PSL University, France

, PSL University, Kenichi Kato , Kyoto University , Japan

, , Marvin Kischkewitz, Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster, Germany

Philipp Kramer , Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, Germany

, Frankfurt am Main, Richard Liu , Massachusetts Institute of Technology , United States of America

, , Gabriel Lovinger , Boston College , United States of America

, , Brittany Moser , University of Chicago , United States of America

, , Mikiko Okumura , University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign , United States of America

, , Aleksandr Pogodaev, Radboud University, Netherlands

Robert Pollice , ETH Zurich, Switzerland

, ETH Rupert Proctor , University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

, University of Adam Rieth , Massachusetts Institute of Technology , United States of America

, , Manisha Samanta , Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research, India

, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research, Tobias Schnitzer , ETH Zurich, Switzerland

, ETH Patrick Szell, University of Ottawa , Canada

, Canada Charlotte Vogt , Universiteit Utrecht, Netherlands

, Universiteit Stephen von Kugelgen , University of California, Berkeley , United States of America

, , Jianchun Wang , University of Chicago , United States of America

, , Feng Wang , Max-Planck-Institute for Coal Research, Germany

, Max-Planck-Institute for Coal Research, Keiichi Yano , The University of Tokyo , Japan

, The , Japan Motohiro Yasui , Kyoto University , Japan

, , Peng Yu , ETH Zurich, Switzerland

, ETH Li Zhang , Tsinghua University, China

, Tsinghua University, Shaochen Zhang, Boston College , United States of America

, Qinheng Zheng, The Scripps Research Institute , United States of America

