Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Reports $7.65m Revenue in Q1 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which are filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and also available on the Company's website.

First Quarter 2020 Key Highlights include:

The Company acquired online cannabidiol (CBD) product distributor Nature's Exclusive from Unified Funding, LLC.

Agreement finalized with Sativida OU (Estonia) and Sativida OU's subsidiary, VIDA BCN LABS S.L (collectively, "Sativida") to acquire Sativida in stages.

The Company acquired the intellectual property and trade names of Sativida in Spain, which will be licensed back in exchange for a royalty associated with gross revenues generated by Sativida.

The Company entered into a Licensing and Royalty Agreement with Phenome One Corporation ("Phenome") for the right to cultivate, harvest, process and sell a selection of cultivars from Phenome's genetic library, and the Company was granted unlimited access to a Phenome's proprietary nutrient intellectual property (IP) and catalogue.

The Company entered into a Joint Venture with BevCanna Enterprises Inc ("BevCanna") to distribute BevCanna branded beverage products infused with hemp-derived CBD in the European market.

Consolidated Q1 2020 gross revenue was $7.65 million, with cost of goods sold of $7.05 million, resulting in gross profits of $605,150. Operating and other operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $5.24 million.

The Company raised $1.72 million through share subscriptions received for the issuance of units at $0.28 and received $309,000 in proceeds from the exercise of warrants.

The Company ended Q1 2020 with $2.1 million in cash.

Management Commentary

"In the midst of evolving challenges resulting from the global novel coronavirus outbreak, the Company realigned priorities to include focus on the health and safety of our employees, customers and suppliers. The way our team adapted and performed was exceptional. I am also pleased to announce that, despite the unprecedented uncertainties resulting from the coronavirus, our operations and supply chains performed without interruption, and the Company achieved targets in line with expectations. In order to capitalize on the global market, we recognize the need to be flexible and proactive in addressing market trends. For the second quarter our objectives are to yield increased revenues and higher gross margins. Due to the initial cost of customer acquisition, transitioning more customers into our monthly subscription will significantly increase margins." stated Ryan Hoggan CEO of the Company.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is an established natural health products and eCommerce technology company focusing on the CBD and psychedelic medicine sectors. The company has a strong presence in both North America and Europe. In the United States, Mota Ventures offers a CBD hemp-oil product line derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brand. Within Europe, the company's Verrian operations is currently conducting clinical studies utilizing proprietary products for the treatment of opiate addiction. The highly skilled Verrian team also manages Mota Ventures' 110,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Radebeul, Germany. In addition, Mota Ventures' Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The company is also seeking to acquire additional revenue-producing natural health product brands and operations in both Europe and North America with the goal of establishing an international distribution network utilizing its eCommerce technology platform.

