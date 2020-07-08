American IRA, LLC: The Self-Directed IRA for Beginners: A New Post at American IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / At a recent post at American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm-beginning investors who are unfamiliar with how a Self-Directed IRA work can pick up a few pointers. The post divides the process of using a Self-Directed IRA into basic steps. It then offers information about what kinds of IRAs are available, how to fund an account, and why investors should already be thinking about the investing strategy they want to use when they direct their own accounts.

In part one of the post, American IRA details the different types of accounts available. For example, a SEP-IRA is an account type with high contribution limits which might be ideal for someone who Self-Directs while owning their own business. A Solo 401(k) is another high-contribution limit account that is highly independent. A Roth IRA, meanwhile, has a lower contribution limit, but with some of the best tax benefits of any IRA available.

In the next step, the post outlines the various funding methods that investors can use to get their Self-Directed IRA off the ground. These range from very intuitive methods of funding-such as simply making contributions-to less intuitive methods, such as an IRA rollover. In a rollover, the post explains, an investor temporarily takes hold of the money before putting it in a new account within the designated time period.

The post goes on to link to the American IRA "How it works" page to further introduce investors who are not familiar with these methods of investing to the Self-Directed IRA.

"Sometimes, it's good to go back to basics," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "This is one of those posts. We posted useful information for anyone looking into starting a Self-Directed IRA and some of the steps they can take if they are interested in pursuing that kind of investment strategy for themselves. In doing so, we hope that some people will also poke around for additional information and see if a Self-Directed IRA might suit them."

For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

