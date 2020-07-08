WIMI Hologram AR Develops Its Own 5G Holographic Chip to Connect With Mobile Giants and Restore 98% of the Digital Simulation Effect

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has announced that its Hong Kong subsidiary will set up a joint venture to conduct business in the semiconductor market. On the one hand, the WIMI joint venture aims at the rapid growth of the application demand of the semiconductor industry in the field of holographic 3D vision. At present, the semiconductor industry is developing rapidly with huge market potential. On the other hand, it will help the company extend the holographic 3D vision software field from the application layer down to the chip field, and through the strategic direction of combining soft and hard holographic 3D vision software solution, namely, the strategic derivative upgrade to the semiconductor field.

Artificial intelligence chip is the footstone of artificial intelligence development. It's the brain that drives smart products; It is the basis for the application of data, algorithms and computing power in various scenes. "No CHIP no AI" concept has been deeply rooted in the public, has become the industry consensus. With the continuous and rapid development of the ARTIFICIAL intelligence industry, AI has been landing in several industries such as intelligent security, unmanned driving, smart phones, smart retail and intelligent robots. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued 5G commercial licenses in advance, and ARTIFICIAL intelligence and 5G will set off the next round of intelligent upsurge.

At present, China's artificial intelligence chip industry is still in its infancy. With the development of big data and the improvement of computing power, artificial intelligence has ushered in a new round of outbreak in the past two years. Data shows that in 2017, the size of China's AI chip market reached 3.33 billion yuan, up 75% year-on-year. The market size is expected to grow further to 7.51 billion yuan in 2020. In the future, the market prospect of artificial intelligence chip industry is very broad!

In recent years, traditional chip manufacturers, technology giants, application layer manufacturers and start-ups have started to step in, not only to speed up the process of localization of chips, but also to seize the initiative in the market. Meanwhile, for domestic manufacturers, in the uncertain situation of the chip industry chain and even the entire AI industry, once AI chips achieve "overtaking on a curve" and break through, they will have the opportunity to become the industry leader. The temptation is huge.

As the representative enterprise of holographic vision AR in China, WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. According to introducing, WIMI cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scene is mainly gathered in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system.

Through years of original research and development, the WIMI team has created the third generation of 6D light field holographic technology products, which can be more than 98% authentic. The user experience can be described as breathtaking and impressive. The so-called 6D refers to the combination of 3D shooting outward and 3D shooting inward in content production, that is, VR ball multi-lens camera shooting and holographic AR ball shooting inward. The inside 360 plus the outside 360. The content produced can be used in both VR and AR.

The digital light field display technology adopted by WIMI makes the display interface itself have depth and stereoscopic feeling, which requires the natural light to be collected completely and then restored by digital light field display technology. The light field camera collects natural light and records the signal containing all the information of the light field. The light field display restores the image containing all the information of the light field. The image is either acquired by the light field camera or digital light field signal generated by the light simulation by computer graphics technology. Through special optical display structure (microprojection array, microlens array, micromirror array, etc.), each beam of light is projected in a predetermined direction to simulate the real natural light. So as to achieve a real depth of field effect virtual image.

WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) deep in the field of holographic 3D visual software technology accumulation, with hundreds of related patents and software copyright, so in the direction of semiconductor business extends, and the future is proposed by integrating companies core technology advantages of IC design companies, or with the current chip factory set up a technology research and development with strong proxy technology joint venture company, to implement the supply chain upstream of the semiconductor research and development design, technical services, marketing, etc. WIMI aims to build a commercial ecosystem based on holographic applications.

Artificial intelligence chips will present four development trends in the future:

First, chip development from technical difficulties to scene pain points. At present, the design of ARTIFICIAL intelligence chips is more from the technical point of view to meet specific performance requirements. Future chip design needs to start from application scenarios, realize scale development with scene landing, start from customer terminal demand, and comprehensively analyze the feasibility of landing from demand, business landing mode, market barriers and other aspects.

At present, chips applied in the AI field are mostly designed for specific scenes and cannot flexibly adapt to the requirements of multiple scenes. In the future, flexible and general-purpose chips specially designed for ARTIFICIAL intelligence will be needed to become "Cpus" in the field of artificial intelligence.

Third, intelligent computing is integrated from cloud to cloud edge. At present, more and more applications of cloud AI chips are relatively mature. With the rise of edge computing, "cloud edge combination" scheme gradually becomes the mainstream.

Fourth, cooperation from serial division of labor to fusion of symbiosis. At present, the development mode of AI chip industry is dominated by enterprises. The upstream and downstream enterprises are relatively independent in operation and management, and the enterprises in the same link are highly competitive. In the future, the industrial development will take the cooperation as the main line, and form a cooperative ecology by means of joint ventures and jointly building platforms.

In order to adapt to the interconnection of everything, or mass interconnection, 5G has designed mMTC to support mass connection. In 5G, there are three application scenarios of eMMB, mMTC and URLLC. In the future, network slicing technology is adopted to adapt to these three scenarios, and three services can be operated in parallel on the same set of network. Due to its low latency and large bandwidth, 5G provides a good scenario for the subsequent artificial intelligence, including unmanned driving, VR and AR.

At present, VR and AR are mostly connected with a data line in the application. If 5G popularizes this data line, it will not be needed, which will greatly improve the user experience. It is estimated that by 2020, 5G terminal baseband and rf market will cooperate, which may exceed 500 billion US dollars. By 2020, the global market of base station chips and devices may exceed us $30 billion, and the core network market may exceed US $10 billion. The IoT market, represented by NB-IOT and eMTC, may also exceed US $10 billion.

5G will accelerate the digitization of the industry, and all industries will be digitized in the future. In order to realize digitalization, the corresponding data collected by sensors are required to form big data through network aggregation. Finally, artificial intelligence is adopted to improve efficiency and reduce costs. This will affect the platform services of finance, education, medical care, government affairs and other industries. People can use video or AI to complete online business transactions through terminals. In addition, there will be edge cloud services around scenarios that provide personalized content and are a business innovation.

