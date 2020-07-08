The Online Shopping Expert is proud to announce expansion plans to its current offerings. Already recognised as one of the UK's leading platforms for savvy online shoppers, the company will now amplify its discount and voucher code categories.

The expansion plan

As part of the expansion, The Online Shopping Expert will soon introduce three new categories under the discount and voucher codes banner. These are utilities, technology and finance.

Each category will cover several different subcategories. These are:

Utilities discount and voucher codes : Mobile Phones, Digital TV, Gas Electricity and Broadband.

: Mobile Phones, Digital TV, Gas Electricity and Broadband. Technology discount and voucher codes : Laptops, Computers, Sound Vision, Photography, Household Appliances, Printers Ink, Readers, Software Tablets and Gaming.

: Laptops, Computers, Sound Vision, Photography, Household Appliances, Printers Ink, Readers, Software Tablets and Gaming. Finance discount and voucher codes: Car Insurance, Breakdown Cover, Home Insurance and Bicycle Insurance.

By adding even more to our discount and voucher codes line-up, we aim to further enhance the user experience for our customers. It ultimately helps them to save additional money and time when shopping online, and the extra categories will stop them from needing to visit alternative discount platforms.

For each of the aforementioned categories, the growth plan strategy revolves around joining forces with an exciting collection of retailers. While this aspect is still being finalised, it's safe to assume these brands will be as loved by our customers as the brands we already work with.

The current setup

At present, The Online Shopping Expert is an industry leader in the discount and voucher sector. Having partnered with some of the world's best brands including Converse, Dorothy Perkins and Superdry a wide range of enticing deals is available at any one time for consumers.

These brands fall under six different main categories at present: Home Garden, Fashion, Baby Child, Jewellery Watches, Sports Fitness and Health Beauty. Taking Fashion as an example, this encompasses everything from Tops T-shirts, Beachwear and Shoes Boots to Accessories, Knitwear, Coats Jackets and Lingerie.

Because we're not restricted to one particular area, this opens the possibility of working with a diverse collection of brands. However, our company ethos means only select brands are chosen. We only want to partner with businesses that sell products and services that appeal to our current clientele.

The Online Shopping Expert also differentiates itself from the competition in one main area: the Expert Notes our expert advice category that help customers in various ways. This ranges from online shopping hacks and how to keep safe when shopping online, to detailed consumer rights.

About The Online Shopping Expert

The Online Shopping Expert is an all-in-one platform that delivers an extensive range of discount and voucher codes, the latest brand deals and retail advice. The main aim of the platform is to turn consumers into savvy shoppers and help them save money when shopping online with big and small retailers or favourite small businesses.

To ensure the latest deals and discount codes don't pass them by, customers can stay in the know by subscribing to our free newsletter. This features a regular roundup of flash offers, competitions, brand sales and special promotions.

In addition, customers can see the latest developments by frequently visiting our website at: https://theonlineshoppingexpert.co.uk/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005091/en/

Contacts:

Press Team

Ruxandra Dughie

press@theonlineshoppingexpert.co.uk

+44 (0)7847 729 404