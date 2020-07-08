Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Vom "0-Start-Up" zu Millionenumsätzen! Jetzt Chance auf Mega-Turnaround!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
08.07.20
08:08 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-0,070
-1,13 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1406,18010:43
PR Newswire
08.07.2020 | 10:16
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Positive Trend Continues for Citycon in July

HELSINKI , July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon continues to show positive development in footfall despite the extraordinary circumstances following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the total footfall for week 27 was tracking at over 90% compared to 2019. Additionally, Norway outperformed last year's footfall results with an index of 105% versus prior year. Estonia also showed a slight increase versus prior year footfall levels.

- It is encouraging to see more customers coming to our centres in Norway than last year and that all our countries are returning to normal footfall levels comparable to the pre COVID-19 time period says F. Scott Ball, CEO. Our business model continues to be strong, even in times of COVID-19.

For further information, please contact:
Sanna Yliniemi
Vice President, Centre Management
Tel. +358-41-456-3421
sanna.yliniemi@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/positive-trend-continues-for-citycon-in-july,c3150674

CITYCON-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.