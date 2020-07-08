=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- No Keyword St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - Atrium European Real Estate Limited Notice of Half Year 2020 Results 8 July 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce its Half Year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, on Wednesday, 5 August 2020. There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CEST. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details. For further information: FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium@fticonsulting.com Further inquiry note: FTI Consulting +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

