DGAP-Media / 2020-07-08 / 09:46 *INTOSOL is prepared for future travels * _COVID-19 travel consulting, travel portfolio extension & more_ Images are available for download here. [1] *London / Hanover, July 8, 2020 | - The award-winning luxury travel company *INTOSOL Holdings PLC [2] *will continue to serve its clients as usual, organizing trips with experiences that will always be remembered. INTOSOL has used the past weeks to prepare for the coming period in the best possible way. The financial basis for the future is now secured and the INTOSOL team is concentrating on the further development of the travel program while taking COVID-19 and related customer needs into account. * *Looking ahead* The entire travel industry is currently suffering from the effects of the global COVID-19 crisis. Even though the luxury travel company INTOSOL www.intosol.de is also feeling the impact, it is looking positively into the future. "_In recent weeks, we have ensured that INTOSOL will continue to organize travel for our loyal customer base by arranging the appropriate financing_," said Rainer Spekowius, Chairman and Founder of INTOSOL Holdings PLC. "_Even though the past weeks have been tough, we will survive the crisis and INTOSOL will continue to be a reliable partner in the travel industry for the coming years_". Even in April, when the crisis was at its peak, INTOSOL was consistently present for its partners and customers and provided positive thoughts in hard times. Thus, under the motto "Moments to Dream", weekly videos with beautiful travel shots from all over the world [3] were published that were designed to distract and inspire for future travels. INTOSOL www.intosol.de would also like to thank its customers for postponing their trips and not canceling them. In a specially produced video [4], the team of the luxury travel company conveys this message and also gives an outlook on the future. *Ready for travel during COVID-19* As the coronavirus will continue to be a part of everyday life in the near future, INTOSOL is positioning itself accordingly and preparing travel experiences that comply with the safety precautions during COVID-19. "_A professional and intensive travel consultation is very important especially in such difficult times. Our travel designers are very familiar with the destinations in our portfolio and know about possible travel restrictions or restrictions on site which you must consider as a tourist. This enables us, for example, to design tailor-made trips that take these into account. In addition, we have specially trained travel designers who have a sound answer to all questions regarding travel and COVID-19_," Spekowius reports. In addition, INTOSOL works closely with its partners worldwide and makes sure that the hygiene standards on site are impeccable. *SOUL Private Collection corresponds exactly to current travel needs* With the boutique hotels of the SOUL Private Collection, INTOSOL Holdings PLC offers exactly the right product for the current times: The luxurious villas have a maximum of nine guest rooms and suites. All objects of the SOUL Private Collection [5] are very generously built - both outside and in the living areas. Even in the common rooms, the recommended minimum distance to other guests can therefore be easily achieved. At the moment, the SOUL Private Collection is attracting visitors with a lucrative offer, which enables clients to purchase discounted vouchers for stays at SOUL Rainbow's End and SOUL on the Heads. problemDepending on the package, the vouchers include two overnight stays including breakfast and dinner as well as additional free activities such as a gin tasting or a boat tour. For an overview of the vouchers offered, interested travelers can visit info@soulprivatecollection.com. The vouchers are valid for 18 months, so they can be used for future trips without any problems. *INTOSOL expands its travel portfolio* According to the current travel wishes, INTOSOL is expanding its travel program within Europe as well as in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "_Although we are specialists for long-distance travel, we are currently experiencing a strong increase in demand for travel within the DACH region as well as to European sunny destinations - especially Greece and Croatia_", Spekowius says. INTOSOL is responding to customer requests and has expanded its product range accordingly. New additions to the INTOSOL portfolio include top-class hotels such as the Grand Hotel Heiligendamm, the Relais & Châteaux Landhaus Stricker on Sylt or the Mountain Sky Hotel in South Tyrol. In Greece, INTOSOL has already been working successfully with various resorts for years, such as the Elounda Gulf Villas or the Blue Palace, A Luxury Collection Resort. *Images are available via the following link: *Dropbox [1]*. Please note the copyright "INTOSOL Holdings PLC" when using graphical material, unless otherwise stated in the file name. Thank you for sending us a specimen copy after publication of your report.* *# # # * *About INTOSOL Holdings PLC* INTOSOL Holdings PLC is an international luxury travel company founded in 2002 by Rainer Spekowius. INTOSOL's business areas include the organisation of personalised travel in the luxury segment, as well as the management and operation of exclusive boutique hotels. Since its foundation, INTOSOL has had a loyal and steadily growing customer base of over 15,000 clients. These customers experience tailor-made travel experiences, according to the motto "Life is about Moments, created by INTOSOL". INTOSOL's diverse travel themes range from nature, wellness and weddings to golf and cruises. In October 2018, the tour operator successfully went public on the London Stock Exchange. 