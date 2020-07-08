The West African nation is launching a new capacity-building program to create an "ecosystem" of PV industry players and energy-efficiency specialists. The Green Climate Fund is providing support by facilitating access to international financial resources.Agence Nationale des Energies Renouvelables et de l'Efficacite Energetique (ANEREE), the state entity responsible for renewables development in Burkina Faso, has launched a new "Solar Cluster" initiative to help build up the domestic PV industry and promote energy efficiency. The program - backed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) - is designed ...

