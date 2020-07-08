Independent digital marketing services group offers free access to market-leading experts

Incubeta, the independent digital marketing services group, today announces it is offering free advisory sessions to brands. Experts will be available to discuss all fields of marketing from Paid Media, Creative and Technology to Feeds, SEO and Analytics.

The 30-minute bookable advisory sessions are available to any brand or business which would like support and advice on account structures, the newest betas, the best set-up for technology or to discuss how to produce creative while studio shoots are unavailable.

With a consumer landscape in almost constant flux, Incubeta set up the advisory group in order to support brands throughout this period; offering practical solutions and advice for any problem a brand might be facing. The sessions are available to UK businesses to support teams where staff may have been furloughed, or who are low on resource, and are needing help with marketing, technology or creative. Due to high demand, the sessions are also now available to US brands and companies via Incubeta's US team, headquartered in New York.

Luke Judge, US and UK CEO of Incubeta, comments: "At a time of crisis it's important that we all come together and help each other where we can. Running these sessions is our way of being able to use our expertise to help those that need that little extra support with their marketing during these challenging times. As leading experts in Media, Technology and Creative, we are here to help in a range of ways from advising on the best SEO strategy to an open discussion on your business challenges.

"There are no strings attached, we are simply doing our bit to help brands in any small way that we can. The pandemic has caused major disruption across all verticals and has caused most businesses to rethink their marketing strategy. We want to use our expertise for good and support those that may be finding it difficult at the moment.

"This initiative was inspired by our team's willingness to give back and is available to everyone from local businesses to international brands, no matter where in the world they are. It may be a concept which was formed during the lockdown, but it's one we hope to continue with. One of our values is to help others succeed and the advisory sessions truly demonstrate that our staff live this value on a daily basis."

For any brand that may require marketing support at the moment, a 30-minute advisory session can be booked via the Incubeta website: incubeta.com/advisory-sessions

About Incubeta:

Incubeta is the union of three market leading specialists in Technology, Media, and Creative DQ&A, NMPi, and Joystick respectively. By seamlessly integrating these three specialisms and rethinking the rules of marketing, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser, both brands and agencies.

As the largest and longest established GMP sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, dynamic creative, data integration, real 1:1 marketing, and industry-specific segmentation modeling. Incubeta is primed to help advertisers deliver complex use cases across Google's Maturity Framework and Menu of Services.

Find out more at: incubeta.com

