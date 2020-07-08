Michael Newton, Head of Institutional Client Operations, will move to Luxembourg to support the growth of the Fund Services team, as the firm cements its position as a global market leader in Private Equity and Real Estate.

As Head of Institutional Client Operations, Michael is part of Crestbridge's senior leadership team. His role has been extended so he is also responsible for growing the fund services offering from Luxembourg, where he will spend four days a week with the remaining time in Jersey, to support the firm's growing, global fund client base. Michael will continue to oversee client facing activities within the Group's fund, real estate and corporate services teams with a view to ensuring clients consistently receive the highest possible levels of service.

Michael's move comes after an incredible year of growth for Crestbridge in Luxembourg, having doubled its team, made three senior hires, and moved to larger premises. This move will strengthen the firm's client focused, multi-jurisdictional capabilities and is part of an ambitious global growth strategy.

Michael Johnson, Group Head of Institutional Services, said: "This move demonstrates the depth of talent we have to draw on from within the Crestbridge Group. Mike's expertise, knowledge and work ethic will be invaluable as we continue to grow and support our global client base generate returns for their investors. I am delighted to have him head up our Client Operations delivery and support the growth of the Luxembourg Fund Services team and look forward to his continued contribution as a leader in the global business."

Crestbridge already represents 90% of the top ten PERE100 and recently supported the close of one of the largest credit deals of the year, with the Bridgepoint and EQT Credit merger.

Michael continued: "Crestbridge's longstanding presence in Luxembourg and the evolution of our service offering over the past decade initiated by Daniela Klasen-Martin generates significant value to the firm's global capabilities. As we continue to grow, we are bolstering our business with client-focused, industry veterans. They are asset class experts who can help managers quickly close on large and complex deals, in particular within our specialisms of private equity and real estate."

Michael Newton has over 20 years' experience in fund services, providing high-quality and efficient administration services to multi-jurisdictional fund investment structures. Since joining Crestbridge in 2017, he has helped both grow the funds business and maintain a focus on the highest levels of client service. Prior to joining Crestbridge, Michael was a Managing Director and Senior Vice President of a global fund administrator and custodian in Jersey, responsible for assets in excess of US$50bn.

