On February 5, 2020, the shares in Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a letter of intent to acquire all of the shares of Tongdow E-Commerce Group Ltd through a reversed acquisition. On July 2, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had canceled the process of acquiring the shares of Tongdow E-Commerce Group Ltd. That same day, the Company published another press release with information that the Company has entered into a letter of intent to acquire all of the shares of Arcane Crypto AS through a reversed acquisition, and that such an acquisition will result in a new listing process for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares of Vertical Ventures AB (publ) (VEVEN, ISIN code SE0007614722, order book ID 67911). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.