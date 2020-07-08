Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 07-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 267.05p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.61p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.84p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16