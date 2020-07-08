Evaluation of COVID-19 Effect: Declining Oil & Natural Gas Production to Impact Sales of Produced Water Treatment Systems - Future Market Insights

Major produced water treatment systems companies are investing in research and development activities for cost-effective waste water treatment solutions during the crisis period.

DUBAI / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global produced water treatment systems market is anticipated to rise at a healthy 5% CAGR, through the period 2019-2029. The global coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the suspension of oil and natural gas exploration and extraction activities. Consequently, waste water generated in the sector has also declined significantly, hurting the prospects of the produced water treatment systems market in the short term.

"Improvements in government policies are critical to the growth of the market. The sharp fall in demand during the pandemic with minimal activity in end-use sectors is an obstacle to market players. The produced water treatment systems market is likely to recover as the global economy picks up pace again," says the FMI analyst.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb--86

Produced Water Treatment Systems Market - Key Takeaways

Secondary separation technologies remain highly sought after, while tertiary separation variants are gaining ground owing to superior greenhouse gas reduction capabilities.

Crude oil production applications hold larger market share, while natural gas applications are catching up rapidly with higher investments in LNG sector.

High adoption of management services is keeping onshore applications at the forefront. However, offshore options are on the rise owing to environment concerns.

North America is a prominent produced water treatment systems market, supported by major crude oil reserves. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth with favorable government policies in India and China.

Produced Water Treatment Systems Market - Key Driving Factors

Strict regulations in terms of water discharge in the oil and gas sector supports market growth.

Rising insecurity concerns of fresh water resources in developed countries boost market growth.

Rising investments in oil and gas exploration and production bolsters adoption rates.

Produced Water Treatment Systems Market - Key Constraints

Low adoption rates in developing countries such as India and China hurt market prospects.

Lack of strict regulations in terms of water management will hold back adoption in emerging markets.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

Coupled with the OPEC price war, the coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on the oil and gas sector. Oil and gas exploration and drilling have declined substantially, which in turn has hurt the need for produced water treatment systems in the short term. Recovery in the sector is highly dependent on the resurgence of the global economy and the activity in end use sectors.

For information on the research approach used in the report, request methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb--86

Competition Landscape

Prominent manufacturers in the produced water treatment systems market include but are not limited to Enhydra Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Alderly plc, Siemens AG, Aker Solutions, IDE Technologies, and Minerals Technologies Inc.

Manufacturers are investing in product development and geographical expansion. For instance, Stauper Offshore AS has acquired the contract of the Martin Linge platform including produced water treatment processes.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on produced water treatment systems market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of capacity (less than 100, 100 to 500, and above 500), technology (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and application (onshore and offshore) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation & Equipment Landscape

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Find insights on the global variable frequency drive (VFD) market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, and business strategies for a 10-year forecast period.

Pharmacy Automation System Market: FMI's report on the global pharmacy automation system market offers details on the market during 2016-2026. The study covers impacting forces, sources of revenue, market leaders, and market strategies.

Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the oil and gas terminal automation market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, regulatory policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders between 2016 and 2026.

About FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the food & beverages sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/produced-water-treatment-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/global-produced-water-treatment-systems-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596721/Evaluation-of-COVID-19-Effect-Declining-Oil-Natural-Gas-Production-to-Impact-Sales-of-Produced-Water-Treatment-Systems--Future-Market-Insights