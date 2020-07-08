EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 08, 2020 SHARES FINNAIR OYJ: RIGHTS ISSUE A total of 1,279,265,150 shares will be traded as old shares as of July 09, 2020. Identifiers of Finnair Oyj's share: Trading code: FIA1S ISIN code: FI0009003230 Orderbook id: 24266 Number of shares: 1,407,401,265 Trading ends: Trading code: FIA1SN0120 ISIN code: FI4000440128 Orderbook id: 198104 Last trading day: 8 July 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260