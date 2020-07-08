Equiteq advises Water Street Partners, a leading joint venture and alliance advisory firm, on its sale to Ankura

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is hard to imagine the Equiteq team of Adam Tindall, Dan Kim, Ravi Dosanjh, and Tom Tartaglia delivering a deal under more difficult circumstances. The COVID pandemic was breaking out as we signed the LOI - Adam and the team steered us through tremendous uncertainty with dogged persistence, extraordinary effort, real creativity, and integrity." - Geoff Walker, Co-Founder Water Street Partners

Water Street Partners, LLC ("Water Street"), a premier joint venture and alliance advisory firm, announced on July 2, 2020 that it has been acquired by Washington, D.C.-based global business and expert advisory firm, Ankura.

"We are excited to join the Ankura team, and we share a commitment to serving clients and a common culture focused on collaboration and respect," said James Bamford, a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Water Street. David Ernst, also a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Water Street, added, "We look forward to working together with our new colleagues and helping them grow our combined businesses through a continued commitment to exceeding our clients' expectations."

"We continue to grow our business by attracting top talent in defined and attractive market segments and fostering a collaborative environment that encourages these leaders to leverage one another's insights and expertise to deliver high-quality, customized solutions to our clients," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura. "Water Street is a proven leader in the joint venture and alliance advisory sector. This combination extends our delivery of expert advice to an expanding global client base facing complex and challenging situations."

Regarding Equiteq's role in the transaction, Geoff Walker said, "It was clear to us that Equiteq were deeply experienced in our space. Adam and the team did not disappoint. We are thrilled with the value they helped us capture, and more importantly, the home they found us at Ankura to continue to grow our business, serve our clients, and create opportunities for our team."

Adam Tindall, Managing Director of Equiteq's North America practice, commented, "It has been an honor representing the world's premier joint venture and alliance advisory firm in this transaction. The Water Street team have done a fantastic job at building a highly specialized and successful practice, and Ankura will be a great home to support the company's growth."