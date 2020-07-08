Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 13:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.9316 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4267831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 74539 EQS News ID: 1089345 End of Announcement EQS News Service

