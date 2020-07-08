Investment to fuel global growth, further develop its visionary software for Enterprise Architecture, and expand into the Cloud Native category

LeanIX today announced that it has closed $80 million in Series D funding led by new investor Goldman Sachs Growth. Other investors are Insight Partners and DTCP who, along with Capnamic Ventures and Iris Capital, have participated in earlier rounds. The investment strengthens the role of LeanIX as a visionary provider of Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Architecture (EA). The closing brings LeanIX's total funding to over $120 million an unprecedented record level in the EA field. LeanIX will use the investment to continue its successful international growth and to further develop its complementary solutions for cloud governance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005301/en/

André Christ, Co-founder CEO, LeanIX GmbH (Photo: Business Wire)

LeanIX has experienced impressive growth since its founding in 2012 in Bonn, Germany: The company is currently working with 300 international customers and achieved 100% revenue growth in 2019. 39% of total sales are already generated in the US market; 57% in the European home market. In the last 12 months, the company has opened new offices in Hyderabad (India), Munich (Germany) and Utrecht (Netherlands), and now has over 230 employees worldwide.

Aligning business priorities with technology change

LeanIX was founded because technology change and business alignment are unsolved challenges in many organizations. Complex and outdated IT landscapes often hold enterprises back from becoming fully agile, maximizing their customer experience or accelerating their time to market. Manual data collections in spreadsheets and previous generations of cumbersome EA tools do not satisfy the customers' needs.

André Christ, LeanIX CEO Co-Founder, describes the new approach: "LeanIX is like Google Maps for a company's IT landscape: We provide information in the appropriate context to determine the exact location and to plan the future journey in a way the business understands. Looking at future states of your architecture should be as simple as jumping to a point in time in your backup with a time machine." The transparency provided by LeanIX is used by companies of all sizes across industries.

"Many well-known enterprises have successfully restarted their EA initiative with LeanIX," said Christ. "Due to its high usability and seamless integrations with other data sources, fast-growing businesses like Atlassian, Dropbox, and Mimecast have also kick-started their EA practices."

LeanIX has received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction with Highest Overall Rating in the beginning of the year confirming the high value for customers.

Christian Resch, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs Growth, explained why lead investor Goldman Sachs Growth was convinced to invest: "LeanIX is a thought leader in Enterprise Architecture. We were impressed by the company's revenue growth, the positive customer feedback and its visionary concept: LeanIX develops software solutions to reduce complexity in IT application landscapes. Importantly, LeanIX's software helps companies with their transition to, and maintenance of, both the cloud and modern microservices architecture." Alexander Lippert, Vice President at Goldman Sachs Growth, will join the board of directors.

Helping organizations to become cloud native

A secure and well-managed adoption of cloud computing and microservices architectures is an increasing priority for CIOs and CTOs. With the Series D funding, LeanIX will further develop this business segment at an accelerated pace over the next few years.

André Christ, LeanIX CEO Co-Founder, says: "Our EA Suite already helps CIOs and their internal IT teams assess IT application portfolios for rationalization opportunities and cloud-readiness. With our Cloud Native Suite, companies can automatically discover used cloud services across major platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud as well as capture data about microservices. Put inside the right business context, these insights can now be leveraged by the CTO, product- and operations teams. Some customers already call us the next generation CMDB for the cloud."

Christ is convinced that LeanIX can become a larger technology company with relevance to even more businesses worldwide. LeanIX has the vision to create better workplaces where employees become more engaged as a result of having information within understandable context and knowing that decisions are being made based on facts. The investment by Goldman Sachs Growth and existing investors is proof of this strategy's value and a major step towards this goal.

About LeanIX

LeanIX is the single source of truth for Corporate IT and Product IT to create transparency of the present and derive actions, to shape the future in an understandable business context. LeanIX provides its Software-as-a-Service to 300 international customers including well-known brands such as Adidas, Atlassian, Dropbox, DHL, Merck, Volkswagen, Vodafone and Zalando. More than 40 certified partners such as Deloitte, Cognizant and PwC rely on the dynamically-growing IT company co-founded in 2012 by LeanIX CEO André Christ. With EA Connect Days, LeanIX has been regularly organizing one of the world's most important industry events in the field of Enterprise Architecture since 2014. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Munich/Germany, Utrecht/Netherlands and Hyderabad/India. It has 230 employees worldwide.

LeanIX picture material and logos: https://www.leanix.net/en/resources/media-kit

About Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division

Founded in 1869, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (MBD) is the primary center for the firm's long-term principal investing activity. MBD is one of the leading private capital investors in the world with investments across growth equity, private equity, infrastructure, private debt, and real estate.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About DTCP

DTCP is an investment management group with $1.7 billion in assets under management and advisory from corporate and institutional investors, and a portfolio of over 60 companies. The group provides venture and growth capital, private equity, and advisory services to the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. It operates and invests in Europe, North America, and Asia out of its Hamburg, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, and Seoul offices. To learn more about DTCP, visit dtcp.capital, www.linkedin.com/dtcp-capital, or @dtcp_capital on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005301/en/

Contacts:

For EMEA:

Claudia Gabriel

LeanIX Medienbüro

M: +49 176 60 81 01 89

E: mail@claudiagabriel.de



For US:

Rich Mullikin, APR

Rocket Science PR, for LeanIX

rich@rocketscience.com

Telephone: +1 415 464 8110 x216

Mobile: +1 925 354 7444