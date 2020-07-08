Viva Gold Corp.: Viva Gold Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTC PINK:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce that the Board of Viva has appointed Mr. David Whittle to join the Board subject to final shareholder approval at the next annual shareholders meeting. Mr. Whittle is joining the Board to fill a vacancy due to the retirement of Mr. Brad Blacketor. Mr. Whittle will replace Mr. Blacketor as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

"We are very pleased to bring to our Board an individual with David's strong background in accounting and finance as well as his experience in development stage projects and mine operations. The Board and I would like to thank Mr. Brad Blacketor for his very positive contribution to the Company over the past two years and we wish him well in his retirement" stated James Hesketh, President & CEO.

Mr. Whittle is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of senior executive experience in the mining industry, involving multiple development-stage and operational mining projects, both open pit and underground. He has been responsible for strategic planning initiatives, operations and all aspects of corporate and financial management and administration. Mr. Whittle has served as a director of a number of public companies over his career, primarily in the resource sector, with extensive experience on audit committees, compensation committees and special committees. Most recently, he was on the board of Alio Gold Inc. serving as chair of the Audit Committee, until Alio's acquisition by another company which was completed within this past month.

The Company has granted Mr. Whittle upon joining the Board, 120,000 equity stock options at a price of $0.335 per Option for a period of three years.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCBB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations

(720) 933-1150

vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

