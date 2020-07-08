Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic Announces Two New Fully Funded Collaborations with Leading Global Animal Health Companies

Dyadic Now Partnered with all of the Top Four Animal Health Companies

Five Fully Funded Animal Health Research Projects with Three New Relationships Announced this Year

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today announced that it has entered into new fully funded collaborations with two of the leading global animal health companies to demonstrate the C1 technology platform for expression and production of therapeutic proteins for companion and farm animal diseases.

"We are very pleased to announce two new animal health-related research agreements with global leaders. Our efforts in animal health reinforce our highly targeted business development approach to large and growing, global markets. The regulatory pathway in animal health is much shorter with the cost of goods being a much more critical issue when compared to human vaccines and drugs. We believe our C1 technology platform is well-positioned to enable our collaborators to bring more products to market, help speed commercialization, deliver larger quantities at lower cost and be manufactured at flexible commercial scales, to improve animal health", said Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic's Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition, these new collaborations, combined with our COVID-19 efforts with the Frederick National Laboratory announced on June 10th, highlight our significant momentum and progress in both animal and human health as well the broad application potential of our C1 technology platform. Over the past six months, we have announced three fully funded animal health research collaborations, are now working with all four leading animal health care companies and, in some of the collaborations, the project work is already being expanded," concluded Mr. Emalfarb.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com/ for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at http://www.dyadic.com/.

CONTACT:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping W. Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: mailto:prawson@dyadic.com

SOURCE: Dyadic International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596693/Dyadic-Announces-Two-New-Fully-Funded-Collaborations-with-Leading-Global-Animal-Health-Companies