VerifyMe Addresses the Growing Global Need for Brand and Product Protection Against Counterfeiting

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, data mining, track and trace, features for labels, packaging and products, today announced that its Board Member, Chris Gardner, published a video discussing the $2.8 trillion annual problem of counterfeit goods and services and how VerifyMe's technology solutions tackle the problem.

To see the video interview in its entirety, please visit: https://www.verifyme.com/media.

Chris Gardner shares his view on the need for brand protection and product authentication to combat the $2.8 trillion annual problem of counterfeits[1]. VerifyMe's technology enables for track and trace of any package to an exact location within 10-feet all around the world. Gardner specifically cites the need for counterfeit protection in over-the-counter drugs and medications. According to Politico, approximately 80% of active pharmaceutical ingredients are made in China, Vietnam or India and then shipped globally via cargo ship and trucks to distribution centers and local pharmacies and ultimately in a consumer's hand. The over-the-counter drug or medication changes many hands before it gets into the user's hands. Brand protection, product authentication and track and trace technology are going to be a potentially huge market, and VerifyMe has technology solutions that help solve these counterfeit problems.

Chris Gardner has been a member of the Board of Directors of VerifyMe since May 2019.

Christopher Paul Gardner (born February 9, 1954) is an American entrepreneur, private equity investor, international best-selling author and award-winning film producer. Gardner's first book, "The Pursuit of Happyness", was published in May of 2006. The book became a major motion picture starring Will Smith who portrayed Chris Gardner was released in December 2006. Gardner established the institutional brokerage firm of Gardner Rich and Company (GRC) in 1989. As an institutional brokerage firm, GRC executed transactions for institutions, public pension funds and unions globally. In December 2012 the Firm Closed. The death of his partner Holly Norwick in 2012, prompted a life changing experience for Gardner. Gardner has commented many times that being Holly's primary care giver for the last three years of her life, was the greatest 'honor' that he's ever received in his life. Gardner has also received multiple awards. They include the NAACP Image Awards, The Peabody Award from PBS for the production of the documentary on the life of Dr. Maya Angelou and 'The Lone Sailor' Award from the United States Navy Memorial Foundation. Some of the previous recipients of the 'Lone Sailor' Award include Arnold Palmer, Astronaut and Senator John Glenn and President John F. Kennedy. Gardner was the Ambassador of Happyness for the AARP which has 40 million members.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software known as "VeriPAS" that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access thru a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete "Life cycle". To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional presses and locations, the results of ongoing tests, and roll-out of our products and authentication devices which involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "may", "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the company's ability to work with partners in selling its technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and deals with future partners, and issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies, the efficiency of our authenticators in the field, our patents including potential litigation, and the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

