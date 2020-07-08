Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, today announced that Denise Basow, MD, CEO for Clinical Effectiveness, has been ranked among the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2020, an award given by The Healthcare Technology Report

According to The Healthcare Technology ReporttheTop 25 honor recognizes "womenleaders who exemplify achievement in a hyper-competitive industry that seeks to have profound impact across national and global communities. The importance of their leadership roles is paramount particularly as healthcare providers increasingly rely on data and technology to improve the way care is delivered. By dedicating themselves to their chosen field, through decades of expanding expertise and capabilities, these are the women leaders most respected and admired in healthcare software."

"It is an honor to receive this award and I share this recognition with all the women leaders in our organization," said Dr. Basow. "In these challenging times, we redouble our commitment to the hard-working doctors, nurses, pharmacists and the many clinicians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure they have the best available evidence to care for their patients."

As President and CEO for Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer, Health, Dr. Basow leads a global organization helping hospitals and health systems improve care with acclaimed expert solutions including UpToDate, Lexicomp, Medi-Span and Emmi. Previously, Dr. Basow served as Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Decision Support. As a primary care physician who joined UpToDate in 1996, Dr. Basow has also held the positions of Deputy Editor, Executive Editor and Editor-in-Chief.

Dr. Basow is board-certified in Internal Medicine. She received a BA in Chemistry from Duke University, attended Baylor College of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at Johns Hopkins.

To learn more about the awards, please visit: https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/the-top-25-women-leaders-in-healthcare-software-of-2020/

