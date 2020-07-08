Experts See CBG as the Minor Cannabinoid With Major Potential for Medicinal Uses

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although cannabis is a complex plant with more than 400 chemical entities, the cannabis industry has - for the most part - remained fixated on two particular cannabinoids: THC and cannabidiol (CBD). But other cannabinoids are starting to emerge into the spotlight. According to The Journal Of Cannabinoid Medicine: "One of these so-called minor cannabinoids is cannabigerol (CBG), which is gaining attention for its proclaimed anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties. While CBG has yet to match the mainstream appeal of CBD, this cannabinoid may soon play a starring role in everyday consumer products as it quietly demonstrates a wide array of highly intriguing medicinal benefits." The pharmacological effects of CBG described in the scientific literature include: anti-fungal, anti-insect and anti-inflammatory activity; neuroprotective activity; stimulation of appetite and enhancement of the death process of cancer cell. Dr. Itzhak Kurek, CEO and co-founder of a Northern California biotech company that uses bioinformatics (a combination of biology, computer science, and mathematics, among other scientific disciplines) to improve medical cannabis… over the last few decades, scientists have left a paper trail of research that shows just how fruitful this relatively unknown cannabinoid could be." Mentioned in today's commentary include:Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB).

The article continued: "More research is needed to fully understand what CBG has to offer from a medicinal standpoint, but existing studies have already presented several reasons to be optimistic about the therapeutic potential of CBG. Antibacterial Properties: CBG has been identified as having remarkable antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. For instance, in a 2008 study published in the Journal of Natural Products, researchers found that CBG could be a potential treatment for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), a type of staph infection that is highly resistant to certain antibiotics.

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL)Breaking News: Rapid Therapeutic Completes Initial Delivery of 2,000 Units of its Proprietary Metered Dose Inhalers - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (the "Company" or "RTSL"), a SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented company focused on manufacturing and marketing aerosol delivery systems based on pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology, announced today that it has delivered an initial 2,000 units under its previously announced 100,000 unit order.

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, "RTSL is moving forward on its first major wholesale contract. We have completed the first shipment totaling 2,000 units of our proprietary CBD/CBG formula under our white label order of 100,000 units we previously announced. These MDIs are currently being sold through doctors' offices and in pharmacies across the United States. The initial lot of 2,000 was presold by our customer before we manufactured them. We will continue to manufacture and ship under this order as we discuss additional white label opportunities with other distributors. This first shipment demonstrates our ability to deliver large unit orders on a timely basis while preserving product quality."

RTSL is an aerosol manufacturer which has developed and perfected a new method of formulation and manufacturing to deliver pure CBD, CBG and/or THC and combinations thereof in legal jurisdictions to consumers through an FDA approved medical device known as a pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI or MDI). The Rxoid MDI product line is manufactured in compliance with GMP on FDA approved equipment. Non-THC Cannabinoids are not yet approved by the FDA but are legal to consume in TX and many other states and export to legal foreign jurisdictions.Read the full Press Release and more for RTSL at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rtsl

In other active company news in the markets this week:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced that Miguel Martin, President of Aurora USA and head of Reliva, LLC ("Reliva"), has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Aurora, effective immediately. Mr. Martin will replace Darren Karasiuk who has held this position at Aurora since February 2019. "This appointment allows us to take full advantage of Miguel's depth of international CPG experience to drive Aurora's revenues and brand strength in our global core markets," said Michael Singer, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Aurora. "Miguel has a proven track record of running profitable global sales and marketing teams in complex, highly regulated industries that are adjacent to cannabis. His new role at Aurora is indicative of our commitment to combining sales and marketing excellence with driving profitability in our core businesses."

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company, recently announced it has been authorized by Health Canada to sell cannabis products to provinces and territories. This sales license includes edibles, vapes, extracts, and topicals, including beverage products to name a few. This authorization adds to previously held processing license and will expand Neptune's cannabis operations to include proprietary branded products. Additionally, the authorization enhances the capabilities of the Company's white label offerings, providing incremental value and service offerings to its B2B customers.

In addition to the sales license, Neptune's cold storage and added operating space have been approved for operation. The enlarged cold storage and approved space in the Sherbooke facility provide greater capacity to process larger volumes of product and store at low temperature to protect product. The increased storage adds significantly to Neptune's logistic capabilities and provides incremental solutions to the Company's clients.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the "Company" or "Organigram"), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, recently announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement for supply of dried flower to one of Israel's largest and most established medical cannabis producers, Canndoc Ltd. ("Canndoc"), a subsidiary of InterCure Ltd.(

Canndoc has been a pioneer in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis for more than 12 years. Its GMP-approved medical cannabis products are sold in pharmacies in Israel, and it holds international cultivation and distribution agreements in the European Union and Canada.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2020. The Company's financial results will be available on its investor relations website and announced in a press release after the market close on the same day. KushCo management will host the conference call and presentation followed by a question and answer session. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slide deck, which can be accessed by visiting the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website.

