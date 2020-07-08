Radiko Holdings: Radiko Provides Update on the Filings of Its Q1 Financial Statements and MD&A

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Radiko Holdings (CSE:RDKO) (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the exemption provided in Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 -Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements published on March 23, 2020 and the equivalent substantively harmonized temporary exemptions in other jurisdictions in Canada (collectively, the "Filing Relief"), the Company further provides an update on the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (together, the "Interim Documents"). According to the Filing Relief, a person or company required to make certain filings during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 has an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable to make the filing.

The Company expects to file its Interim Documents on or before July 15, 2020. Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since June 1, 2020, the date of the Company's last news release announcing the delay in filing of the Interim Documents.

Until the Company has filed the required Interim Documents, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out period reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings Corp., formerly International Cannabrands Inc. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Corporation's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

For further information:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

Radiko Holdings Corp.

12655 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA, 90066

Ph: +1-(323)-828-4321 or steve@radikoholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Burwell

Vice President

The Howard Group

#350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2

Ph: +1-(403)-221-0915 or dave@howardgroupinc.com

Media Inquiries: media@radikoholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Radiko Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596733/Radiko-Provides-Update-on-the-Filings-of-Its-Q1-Financial-Statements-and-MDA