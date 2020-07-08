Fraud and authentication heavyweight joins U.S. team to drive U.S. expansion plans

Digital identity leader Callsign announces the continued expansion of its U.S. leadership team with the addition of Ben Wallach as senior advisor. A leader in the cybersecurity and fraud space for more than two decades, Wallach will be joining Callsign to further push market growth, build out more strategic partnerships and to enable inroads into additional key sectors such as government, insurance and retail, alongside Callsign's well-established U.S. banking relationships.

As a financial fraud expert and past banking executive, Wallach brings years of experience as a technology executive, as well as deep cybersecurity, fraud and authentication domain experience having worked in the protection of assets and fund movement at three of the top six U.S. financial institutions. His previous experience includes executive roles at Citi, PNC and BB&T where he served as the EVP Chief Fraud Director, responsible for the implementation of fraud risk management software for various customer segments.

"Ben's extensive fraud, financial crime and cybersecurity experience is invaluable to the Callsign team. His career-long dedication to enhancing the cyber-related financial fraud ecosystem will be essential as we seek to grow and meet the surge in demand within the U.S. market," said Callsign Chief Commercial Officer, Amir Nooriala. "Ben will play a key role in helping us to realize our global mission, which is to make digital transacting as seamless as possible and to help U.S. businesses deliver highly personalized user journeys while reducing the risk of fraud."

"Callsign's unmatched focus on identity fraud prevention and authentication combined with its innovative approach to delivering a frictionless user experience through ensembled, behavioral, location, Card Not Present (CNP) and device analytics makes Callsign ideally positioned to capitalize on the accelerated digital transformation we are now seeing in our new norm," noted Wallach. "I look forward to aiding Callsign with its continued expansion as the company continues to combat financial fraud on a global scale."

Due to COVID-19s forced diversion of retail, banking and remote work traffic to online channels, Callsign has experienced hyper growth through this poignant shift in user's digital behaviors. With recent payment services directive regulations (such as PSD/2 and SCA) also implemented, Callsign works with some of Europe's largest banks, including Lloyds Banking Group, to help improve fraud prevention and digital authentication practices in addition to complying with the increasingly stringent regulatory landscape.

Building on its success in Europe, Callsign is accelerating its growth plans as it expands capacity to roll out its behavioral biometrics, persistent device fingerprinting and location intelligence solutions to satisfy the demand from U.S. companies looking to strengthen their authentication stacks while reducing friction throughout the customer journey.

