Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 8
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 7 July 2020 was 238.74p (ex income) 240.50p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
08 July 2020
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de