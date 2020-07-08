MOL Group Selects Driivz Technology to Power Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in Europe

- Driivz technology speeds oil & gas companies' transition to the eMobility era

- MOL, a dominant player in the EV market, operates EV chargers in 6 countries in central and southeast Europe

- Driivz will provide MOL with a robust EV charging management platform as well as a tailored self-service app for drivers in multiple languages

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOL Group, an international oil and gas company headquartered in Budapest, has chosen Driivz technology to manage its electric vehicle (EV) charging network. Driivz provides a robust and scalable operating system for global EV charging with its end-to-end EV charging and energy management software platform.

MOL currently operates chargers in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, and Romania, and by the end of 2020, EV drivers will be able to charge on the MOL network from the Czech border to the Adriatic and Black seas. The expanded charging infrastructure and services position MOL as a dominant player in the EV market in central and southeast Europe.

"As Driivz accelerates global oil & gas companies' transition to the eMobility era, we are excited to support MOL's journey to become one of the primary sources of e-mobility solutions and innovations in Europe," says Doron Frenkel, Founder and CEO at Driivz. "Driivz's EV charging management platform ensures charger stability and availability with self-healing technology - solving technical issues remotely - which will allow MOL to maximize charging network uptime and significantly reduce TCO. Our white-label solutions allow MOL to deliver a set of advanced, yet easy-to-use solutions to multiple players in the ecosystem such as fleets, gas stations, retail, etc."

To ensure a seamless driver experience and increase satisfaction, MOL has recently launched Plugee, Driivz-based self-service mobile app and online portal, an integral part of the Driivz platform.

"Plugee allows drivers on the MOL network to easily manage their accounts and access a variety of dynamic options, such as finding and reserving available chargers, navigating to the nearest available charger, pay, or report an issue," said Róbert Tóth-Fekete, Head of MOL Group e-mobility. "We chose Driivz's futureproof solution because they addressed all our concerns, demonstrating that both their technology and approach met our aspirations to provide an excellent customer experience to EV drivers on the MOL network."

To ensure MOL can monetize their network and gain a competitive advantage, an integrated billing module enables MOL to offer flexible business models, while supporting multiple currencies and languages that allow geographic expansion.

