Belmont Resources Inc.: Belmont President & CEO Provides a Video Update on Its B.C. Gold-Copper Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Belmont Resources Inc (TSXV:BEA)(Frankfurt:L3L2) ("Belmont"), (or the "Company") In just a few short months Belmont has acquired a series of strategic gold-copper properties in the prolific Phoenix /Greenwood mining camp of southern British Columbia, and has become a serious player in this very active area.

This initiative was led by Belmont's new president George Sookochoff who happens to be from Grand Forks, and is quite familiar with the area and its rich mining history. His familiarity of the area and the people was key to the Company selecting and acquiring these privately held mineral properties.

George provides an overview of the strategy for acquiring their new properties and exploration plans for 2020.



https://belmontresources.com/bea-video-nr/

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this press release was prepared and/or reviewed by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person "(QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101

The Qualified Person has not verified the data disclosed, through sampling, analytical, nor test data. The information was obtained from assessment reports submitted to the B.C. Government, and publicly available company reports.

The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "BEA". The Company is systematically evaluating and acquiring gold properties in Southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State.

