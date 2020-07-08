Dreame Debuts the V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum with an Industry-Leading 125,000 RPM Motor and 90-Minute Runtime

At a Fraction of the Cost of Other Premium Brands, the Dreame V11 is a Reliable and Versatile High-Performing Vacuum Designed to Meet the Needs of Today's Consumers

MOSCOW, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame, a premium home-tech lifestyle brand that is part of the global Xiaomi ecosystem, announced today the launch of the V11 cordless stick vacuum. With several industry-leading features, including a 125,000 RPM motor and 90-minute runtime, the Dreame V11 is designed to make it easy for consumers to maintain a clean and sanitary home. The Dreame V11 will retail for $424.99 (USD), but starting from July 9th at 1:01 a.m. until July 12th at 12:59 a.m. (MSK) the vacuum cleaner will go on pre-launch sale for $293.99 (USD) on AliExpress .

The V11 offers one of the industry's fastest brushless motors with an output of 125,000 RPM, a 12-cone cyclone filtration system that can remove micro-particles - such as bacteria, dust, pollen and even allergens from pet fur, and price affordability as a result of being up to 33% cheaper than competing premium vacuums.

Improving on the performance, power and filtration of the Dreame V10 stick vacuum, the Dreame V11 has been re-engineered to include a 25% improvement in suction power using a 150AW high-speed motor, and a 50% increase in runtime to 90 minutes via a 3000mAh battery.

"The debut of the Dreame V11 offers consumers a new premium vacuum cleaner to choose from that provides literally the same functionality and power as competing products but with improved reliability and in some cases at a price point of 33% less," said Mr. Roc Woo, a co-founder of Dreame.

About Dreame

Dreame Technology was established in 2015 with the goal of becoming one of the most well known home-tech lifestyle brands in the world by developing reliable, high-performing home cleaning technology at a competitive price point. The company is based in Asia and is part of the Xiaomi ecosystem. Dreame is led by Mr. Hao Yu, the CEO and founder, who studied computational fluid mechanics at Tsinghua University in China where he previously founded the "Sky Workshop," which was funded by Boeing.

