With schools shut down in more than 185 countries there is enormous pressure on educational institutions to resume operations

Quantzig's analytics experts predict digitalization and rapid access to hold a top spot in the business agenda of organizations across industries

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on how rapid access and digital transformation solutions can transform e-learning

"Our proprietary analytics platforms and advanced digital transformation solutions ensure that we deliver the insights our clients need across every industry and geography to solve their biggest challenges," says a data evangelist at Quantzig

Key highlights-

• With focus shifting towards online learning platforms, there is a growing need to digitalize online learning using digital transformation solutions

• Several disruptions have necessitated the creation of a centralized repository for storing, creating, editing and disseminating the educational material

• The growing popularity on e-learning platforms sheds light on the need to develop centralized portals that enable students to follow a hassle-free process to take up exams

Leading e-learning companies are facing new challenges due to the emergence of innovative technology and the rapid changes in the global business landscape. To tackle such disruptions and to meet the dynamic market requirements, e-learning companies are now adopting advanced digital transformation solutions by partnering with analytics solution providers. Leveraging our solutions can help you make the most of your digital transformation investments using novel approaches that are proven to drive measurable outcomes within a short time span.Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2Z9BmCN

Quantzig is at the forefront of enabling digitalization for e-learning companies to facilitate better knowledge transfer and improve experiences for both the students and teachers. Speak to our experts to learn more about our capabilities.

How Quantzig's digital transformation solutions can help tackle the challenges facing the e-learning industry

#1 Digital repository creation

With in-depth capabilities in developing web-based platforms and customized digital transformation solutions, Quantzig is at the cutting-edge of enabling digitalization for organizations to drive knowledge transfer improve the experience for both teachers and students.

#2 Ensuring quality of education

Quantzig's rapid access and digital transformation solutions ensure the integration of tools and user interfaces with analytical database engines at the backend to enable streamlined updates across the entire system.

#3 Enabling Web-Based Support

We offer digital transformation solutions to develop a consistent feedback loop that enables precise and accurate curriculum planning to drive maximum return on your investments.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

