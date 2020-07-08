DGAP-Media / 2020-07-08 / 15:03 Press Release *Nemetschek Group announces major paradigm shift for building industry * *- New workflow solution to create agile design teams * *- Next evolution of model-based collaboration between architects, structural engineers, and MEP engineers* *- Development pioneered by GRAPHISOFT, RISA, SCIA* Munich, July 8, 2020 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the leading software providers for the building industry, today announced its next-generation workflow solution, _Integrated Design,_ at GRAPHISOFT's Building Together digital event. The solution presents a _paradigm shift_ for the building industry, enabling architects, structural engineers, and MEP engineers to increase collaboration by working as agile teams. According to recent studies, the productivity of the construction industry grew by only one percent annually over the last 20 years. As a result, the industry lags far behind other sectors. In addition, cost or time overruns occur in a large majority of projects. The lack of productivity gains and the inefficiencies are partly due to the loose connection between the different professions, who typically work on their own dataset separately. In the design process of a building, currently 30 percent of the time is spent on coordination between architects, structural and MEP engineers, energy experts, and others. "We must challenge the traditional processes of our industry to improve. Our vision is to help design professionals move from an asynchronous, data-protective way of working to agile cross-disciplinary teams, where they share all essential project information in real-time," said Viktor Várkonyi, Chief Division Officer of the Planning & Design Division and member of the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group, at the Building Together digital event. "For instance, instead of perfecting collision detection, why not invent processes that avoid those collisions occurring? Our technology will enable our customers to spend the majority of their valuable time on the creative design process." Led by GRAPHISOFT [1], RISA [2] and SCIA [3], numerous brands of the Nemetschek Group have been involved in the development of this multidisciplinary teamwork environment. "Our Group approach of putting customers first and driving open standards and interoperability has formed the basis for this innovation," Viktor explained. "With this new integrated approach, architects, structural engineers, and MEP engineers can work together on design processes, in a more cross-functional, interactive, and collaborative manner," explained Huw Roberts, CEO of GRAPHISOFT. "It is exciting to see how the Nemetschek Group brands joined forces in developing this next-generation tool." With the BIM working method as a joint database, all disciplines work on their own tasks and parameter sets in a centralized model. "Model duplication should be a thing of the past," said Amber Freund, CEO of RISA. "Architects and engineers can work as one integrated multidisciplinary team and with real collaboration. This will allow them to present fast decisions focusing on customer needs," added Hilde Sevens, CEO of SCIA. "The _Integrated Design_ workflow will significantly change the way architects and engineers work together," says Viktor. "The result will be great buildings delivered on time and on budget - a novelty for the building industry." *About the Nemetschek Group* The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. As the sole corporate group worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This revolves around the use of open standards (Open BIM). The innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,900 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019. 