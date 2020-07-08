"The Nordic Market for Natural Organic Cosmetics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Natural Cosmetics Market Continues to Expand

Healthy growth is projected to continue in the Nordic natural organic cosmetics market in 2020. Although the coronavirus pandemic has caused lockdowns and weakened economic conditions, consumer demand for natural organic products remains robust.

Consumers are turning to natural organic cosmetics because of concerns about contentious chemicals, such as parabens and petrochemicals. Natural and organic products are considered safer to human health and the environment.

The Finnish market is projected to show the highest growth in the coming years. Rising consumer awareness and increasing distribution are the main drivers of market growth. In the Nordic region, the distribution of natural organic cosmetics is increasing in supermarkets, department stores, beauty retailers, drugstores, and the professional sector.

This 3rd edition report has been prepared by continuously tracking the Nordic natural organic cosmetics market for over 15 years.

The following product categories are analysed:

Natural organic skincare products

Natural organic oral care products

Natural organic hair care products

Natural organic cosmetics

Other natural organic personal care products

Detailed market competitive information is given for each country market (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), including market size, revenue forecasts and growth projections, competitive analysis, market shares of leading brands, pricing comparisons, product analysis and sales channel breakdown. Profiles are given of the leading brands, importers and retailers.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Analysis of the Total Natural Personal Care Products Market

Introduction and Product Definitions

Market Overview

Research Methodology

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Revenue Forecasts

Market Trends

Distribution Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Sales Analysis

Consumer Analysis

2. The Danish Market for Natural Personal Care Products

Economic Impact of COVID-19

Revenue Forecasts

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Retailer Analysis

Sales Analysis

Category Analysis

3. The Swedish Market for Natural Personal Care Products

Economic Impact of COVID-19

Revenue Forecasts

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Retailer Analysis

Sales Analysis

Category Analysis

4. The Finnish Market for Natural Personal Care Products

Economic Impact of COVID-19

Revenue Forecasts

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Retailer Analysis

Sales Analysis

Category Analysis

5. The Norwegian Market for Natural Personal Care Products

Economic Impact of COVID-19

Revenue Forecasts

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Retailer Analysis

Sales Analysis

Category Analysis

