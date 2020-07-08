Virtual SEMICON West 2020 to Gather Industry Leaders, Visionaries to Highlight Opportunities for Stronger Preparedness for Global Challenges

More than 150 industry and government leaders join visionaries to present keynotes, fireside chats, executive panels and news conferences

MILPITAS, California, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better readiness for future global disruptions through technology innovation will come into sharp focus at the virtual SEMICON West 2020, July 20-23, as more than 150 semiconductor industry visionaries and government leaders gather for keynotes, fireside chats and executive panels on opportunities for improving responses to worldwide challenges. Registration for the conference is open.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson and legendary IBM executive John Kelly III will kick off the conference by highlighting the vital importance of AI in a sustainable future.

SEMICON West 2020 speakers will also include:

Bill Davidow , high-tech industry executive, venture investor and author, will speak about The Autonomous Revolution: Reclaiming the Lives We've Sold to Machines.

Gayle Jennings O'Bryne , The WOCstar Fund (Women of Color) co-founder and general partner, and Bob Pearson , chairman of The Next Practices Group and author, will examine How Technology, Innovation and Smart Investing is a Pathway Forward in Times of Racial and Economic Injustice.

Ivy Ross , Google hardware vice president of design, and Dr. Josh Makower , NEA Healthcare general partner and lead for its Medtech/Healthtech practice, will discuss Where the Inspiration for Google's Hardware Design Comes From.

Abby Snay , deputy secretary for the future of work, California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, and Dave Toole , CEO, The Gig Economy Group, will discuss How Tech Talent Will Manage the New Norm.

Gary Bolles , chair for The Future of Work, Singularity University, will lead a panel that lays out disruptive global workplace changes in The Great Work Reset.

SEMICON West 2020 Virtual SMART Pavilions

Smart Manufacturing Pavilion - Featuring livestreamed and on-demand talks with ON Semiconductor, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Lam Research, Applied Materials and other industry leaders, presentations will focus in on integrating cognitive learning technologies into microelectronics manufacturing. Attendees will be able to explore the latest technologies, talk with speakers and network with peers and customers at the pavilion's networking lounge.

Smart Mobility Pavilion - Leading all new application spaces for chip growth, the transportation and mobility markets promise to drive growth in segments such as flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) and MEMS and sensors. The pavilion will showcase robotaxis from Pony.ai and AutoX, and their unique Al technology and hardware/software integrated stack for Level 4 autonomous driving.

Smart MedTech Pavilion - COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the value of enhanced remote connected healthcare applications. Presentations will address how MEMS and sensors are the technology of choice for integration in medical wearables and point-of-care instruments, with forecast growth of 9.2 percent year-over-year over the next five years.

Smart Workforce Pavilion - Sustaining the microelectronics industry's pace of innovation and growth through workforce development programs has become a top priority for many companies. Targeting job seekers, the pavilion will highlight entry-level opportunities, job searching during uncertain times, and why microelectronics is a smart career choice.

