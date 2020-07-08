Get in touch with Quantzig for similar engagements

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on the importance of interactive data visualization.

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients leverage interactive data visualization to improve decision-making using data-driven, real-time insights.

Interactive data visualization is the representation of big data or any information in a graphical format. It enables businesses to grasp difficult concepts and identify new patterns in data within a very short span of time. With big data analytics around there are ample opportunities to drive business outcomes, but many businesses are challenged when it comes to finding value in their big data analytics investments. Interactive data visualization can be of great help in such a situation.

The US telecom industry is the backbone of the US economy. A huge amount of data passes through the telecom networks every day. With numerous customers and their need for personalized services along with frequent entry of competitors, the US telecom industry faces challenges in operational support services such as order fulfillment and billing.

Due to its ability to rapidly comprehend data that is in a visual form, interactive data visualization can increase the speed of decision-making.

Key Questions Answered

Why is interactive data visualization important for enabling businesses to access data easily? How an interactive data visualization dashboard can help your organization to speed up decision-making processes? How can players in the US telecom industry benefit from interactive data visualization?

According to Quantzig's interactive data visualization experts, "One of the most significant advantages of data visualization is that it allows us to analyze huge volumes of data at the literal glimpse of an eye."

One of the most transformative features of interactive data visualization is that unlike conventional methods of data visualization such as spreadsheets, it allows businesses to dive deeper and transform data into many different types of visualizations.

How Interactive Data Visualization Helped the US Telecom Services Provider

Reduced turnaround time by 24%

Enhanced user experience with an intelligible data interface

Improved decision-making process with data-driven, real-time updates

Deployed an interactive data visualization dashboard

