Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you comprehensive insights into the top four steps to follow while choosing an analytics dashboard in its recent article.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005636/en/

What's in it for you?

Analyze the key components of an effective analytics dashboard

Gain insights into factors driving innovation in your field of business

Understand the business benefits of deploying an effective analytics dashboard

Selecting the metrics that your analytics dashboard displays play a crucial role when it comes to making data-driven decisions and who better than an expert can guide you in selecting the right metrics. Talk to our analytics experts to figure out how we can help you.

Analytical dashboards are used for data analysis by leading players across industries. When designed and implemented correctly, analytics dashboards can improve organizational productivity and provide actionable insights for business success. If an organization is considering using a business analytics dashboard to gain actionable insights and improve processes, it's important to get your basics right before deploying dashboards for analysis. An organization must follow certain steps which will lead to opting for the best analytics dashboard. An effective analytics-driven dashboard offers a consolidated display of an organization's data. By integrating data from multiple sources, an analytics dashboard allows the end-user to achieve a better understanding of KPIs at a glance.

Designing an effective analytics dashboard may seem like an overwhelming task, but it's easier with Quantzig. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our capabilities and how we can help you innovate.

According to Quantzig's analytics experts, "Analytics dashboards must be flexible and serve as a unified source of truth across all organizational hierarchies."

Four keys to choose and design an analytics dashboard:

1: Know the end-user of an analytics dashboard

While designing a dashboard one must keep in mind the needs and requirements of the end-users. Adopting a systematic approach to data dashboarding can help simplify processes and drive more value using data.

2: Know what your end-user expects

The objectives and expectations of the end-user of the analytics dashboard must be kept in mind while choosing a dashboard.

3: Keep your design simple

Declutter and filter the metrics and design of your analytics dashboard to keep the design simple yet aesthetic. Ensure that the fonts and layout of the dashboard is user-friendly and easy to understand.

4: Add different functionalities

Analytics dashboards must allow users to export, email, and print information. It must also enable end-users to convert the data availed from the dashboard to other forms of media to communicate the findings to other departments.

Analytics dashboards have gained immense popularity across industries, mainly due to its role in helping its end users discover, measure and track data. However, it's important to remember that even the most planned dashboards might fall short if it is based on flawed and siloed data. Book a FREE solution demo to gain comprehensive insights into creating a future-ready analytics dashboard.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005636/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us