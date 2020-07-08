TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate change 08-Jul-2020 / 16:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 08 July 2020 According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13, TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director changes with immediate effect: 1. Ortwin Strubelt resigned from the Company's Supervisory Board as an employee representative, as the requirements of the German Co-Determination Act (Mitbestimmungsgesetz) are no longer met by him. 2. The Company will file a request for the appointment of Stefan Heinemann as a new employee representative and member of its Supervisory Board to the Local Court Hanover (Amtsgericht Hannover) as of today. No further details remain to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 74629 EQS News ID: 1089023 End of Announcement EQS News Service

