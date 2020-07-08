Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2020) - Sego Resources (TSXV: SGZ) has delineated a large zone of gold mineralization completed during a trenching program at its 100% owned Miner Mountain Porphyry Copper-Gold project in British Columbia. The 2,056 hectare Miner Mountain project is located near mining friendly Princeton, British Columbia, just 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine, operated by the Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. The claims cover an extensive, well-altered porphyry system containing excellent copper-gold grades, located along the same regional fault as the Copper Mountain mine.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_u2uoudb0/Sego-Resources-exposes-30-meters-of-102-gpt-gold-in-trenches-at-Miner-Mountain-BC



InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Sego" in the search box.

Sample MM20TR105 returned 0.39 grams per tonne gold over 125.5 meters from Trench A. This included 62 meters grading 0.65 grams per tonne gold, from 60.5 meters, which further included 30 meters grading 1.02 gpt gold from 84.5 meters, and 2 meters grading 8.76 gpt gold from 112.5 meters.

Sample MM20TR109 returned 40 meters grading 0.31 gpt gold from 31.6 meters from Trench E, which is open to the south. This interval included 8.7 meters of unsampled overburden that was assigned a grade of zero grams per tonne for compositing.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO, stated: "The Southern Gold Zone expansion is an exciting development at Miner Mountain where mechanical trenching has defined a 150 x 200m zone of mineralization that remains wide open to the northeast and southwest. The company is currently drilling copper-gold targets on the project and will complete additional trenching to define the full extent of the Southern Gold Zone prior to drilling."

Trenches in 2020 have exposed a 150 by 200 meter zone of mineralization that contains multiple 10 to 125.5 meter long intervals of 0.19 to 1.02 grams per tonne gold. The zone is open to the northeast and southwest.

Drilling is underway at the Miner Mountain project with hole MM-42 completed at 663.55 meters in depth.

Hole MM-42 was designed to test deep beneath the western end of the Cuba Zone and intersected broad alteration in the upper part of the hole before intersecting a post mineral fault that appears to offset the Cuba mineralization at depth.

The current hole MM-43 will test the relatively new Empress target located approximately 240 meters north of the Cuba Zone trend. Logging, cutting and sampling for analysis are in progress.

The company has an excellent working relationship with the local community and First Nations and has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

For more information, please visit www.SegoResources.com, contact J Paul Stevenson, CEO, at 604-682-2933 or toll free at 1-866-683-2933 or email CEO@SegoResources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59361