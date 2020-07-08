BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Document available for viewing

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2020)



Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

8 July 2020